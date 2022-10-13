Read full article on original website
SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korea's Kia Corp (000270.KS) reversed losses and edged up on Wednesday after the automaker said on Tuesday that its third-quarter earnings will reflect an additional provision of 1.54 trillion won ($1.08 billion) for engine recalls from years ago.
MEXICO CITY (AP) _ Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $888.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 23 cents per share. The telecommunications company posted revenue of...
