NJ law enforcement departments looking for new recruits. Here’s what it takes to become a police officer.
A number of New Jersey law enforcement departments are looking for new recruits, and the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office is one of them. News 12’s Lauren Due went to a situational training and response simulator facility in Freehold to see what it takes to become a police officer. “In...
MetroCard van to alert Westchester about using card on Bee-Line buses
Did you know that MetroCard offers Westchester residents taking Bee-Line buses the convenience, and same discounts that are being enjoyed by millions of people in the New York metropolitan area?. To help spread the word, the Westchester County government says a MetroCard van will be on the road this week...
Positively New Jersey: How did a car damaged by Hurricane Ida end up in Turkmenistan?
How does a car that was totaled by the floods that hit New Jersey after Hurricane Ida wind up back on the road in the Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan?
Foster dog who bolted from crate at Newark airport last month rescued
A 6-year-old foster dog from Puerto Rico, who was rescued from Hurricane Fiona and then lost once the plane touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, has been found. Sukie, a Lab mix, went missing after bolting from her crate when the dog arrived on Sept. 15. Lost animal tracker...
Police chase ends in crash, suspect charged with attacking girlfriend with hammer
Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County.
Prosecutor: Mother charged in death of toddler who overdosed on fentanyl
A Lacey Township woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter after her 2-year-old son died from ingesting fentanyl.
Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County.
Prosecutor's office: 22-year-old fatally shot in Union; no indication incident is related to shooting on previous day
The Union County Prosecutor's Office has announced a 22-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend in Union.
Caught on camera: Cars go up in flames at dealership
The incident happened at Competition BMW on Middle Country Road in St. James.
East Ramapo schools to close 2 hours early Wednesday
Officials say all students will be released about two hours early tomorrow because of congestion expected in the area in the afternoon.
Police: Woman killed, 2 girls injured when car rams into Lakewood food pantry
Authorities said a woman was killed and two children were injured when a car plowed into them while they were at a food pantry Saturday morning in Lakewood. A makeshift memorial was erected Sunday morning for the woman who died in the accident in the parking lot of St. Vincent De Paul's Food Pantry.
Route 118/Saw Mill River Road closed for 6-8 weeks in Yorktown to replace culvert
It will be closed between Hanover Street and Birdsall Drive in both directions.
