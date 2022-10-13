ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Foster dog who bolted from crate at Newark airport last month rescued

A 6-year-old foster dog from Puerto Rico, who was rescued from Hurricane Fiona and then lost once the plane touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, has been found. Sukie, a Lab mix, went missing after bolting from her crate when the dog arrived on Sept. 15. Lost animal tracker...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy