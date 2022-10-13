Castle Shannon police searching for missing woman

Castle Shannon police said they are looking for a missing woman who was last seen Monday at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon.

Emily Stalter, 32, is described as a white female with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 pounds, according to police.

Stalter lives on Holdridge Drive in Castle Shannon and works at the Trader Joe’s along Route 19.

Police said their investigation placed her in Washington County on the date she was last seen, then in Mercer County.

She was driving a Red Toyota Solara convertible with a license plate beginning with LZS.

Police said Stalter has health issues, which has left her family concerned for her well-being.

Her family owns property in Venango County. State police in that area also are looking for her.

Castle Shannon police said anyone with information about Stalter’s whereabouts should call 911 and ask to be redirected to Castle Shannon police.