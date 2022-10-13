ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Shannon, PA

Castle Shannon police searching for missing woman

By Julia Felton
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40NjuM_0iXCO9Iw00

Castle Shannon police said they are looking for a missing woman who was last seen Monday at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon.

Emily Stalter, 32, is described as a white female with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 pounds, according to police.

Stalter lives on Holdridge Drive in Castle Shannon and works at the Trader Joe’s along Route 19.

Police said their investigation placed her in Washington County on the date she was last seen, then in Mercer County.

She was driving a Red Toyota Solara convertible with a license plate beginning with LZS.

Police said Stalter has health issues, which has left her family concerned for her well-being.

Her family owns property in Venango County. State police in that area also are looking for her.

Castle Shannon police said anyone with information about Stalter’s whereabouts should call 911 and ask to be redirected to Castle Shannon police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler police locate missing woman

BUTLER, Pa. — UPDATE: Police have located Mary Ann Thompson, the Butler woman who was missing since Monday evening. A 911 dispatcher confirmed around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday that Thompson had just been located in the city of Butler. Her condition was not released. ____________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are looking...
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph

The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
BEAVER, PA
explore venango

Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

2 people in custody after vehicle is shot up in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. — Two people were taken into custody Monday after shots were fired at a vehicle in Arnold, Westmoreland County. Watch the report from Westmoreland County in the video player above. This incident happened in the area of Drey Street and Kenneth Avenue. Our crews spotted the area...
ARNOLD, PA
Tribune-Review

Penn Hills woman charged after Murrysville drug sting

A Penn Hills woman was arrested Monday after police said she sold five bricks of suspected heroin/fentanyl to a confidential informant in Murrysville, according to court papers. Summer L. Kerley-Webster, 38, is facing drug and criminal use of a communication facility charges. Police from North Huntingdon and Murrysville were assisted...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Police Release Details On Five Vehicle Crash

Police are releasing more information on a five vehicle crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. The accident happened on New Castle Road in front of the Alameda Plaza last Friday around 5:30 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alyssa Dreucci of Connoquenessing was driving east when she hit into...
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

14-year-old Clairton boy reported missing

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old Clairton boy. Clairton police said Lorell Dillard was last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday on Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. Dillard is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. Police said he has small...
CLAIRTON, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Woman Taken To Hospital After Rt. 38 Accident

One person was taken to the hospital after a two car crash in Summit Township yesterday. The accident happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 38 near the Oneida Valley Fire Department. State police say 76-year-old Leanna Porter of Butler was turning onto Route 38 from Patten Lane when she...
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy