In Ukraine, trend lines point to escalation, not an endgame
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, many predicted a short war. Eight months on, each new twist points toward escalation and the notion this conflict still has a long way to go. "The Ukrainians are determined to take back all of Ukraine. Now, this is the real eye opener for...
Biden to release another 15M barrels from strategic reserve
President Biden will announce Wednesday that he is authorizing the release of another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The draw completes the U.S. plan announced earlier this year to release a total of 180 million barrels. Senior administration officials told reporters Tuesday that the additional 15 million...
Russia's nuclear arsenal is huge, but will Putin use it?
For decades, the threat of nuclear armageddon has kept Russia and the West out of a direct confrontation. The prospect of global nuclear war has been a line that neither side is willing to cross. But now, analysts who study Russia's nuclear strategy say they are increasingly worried that this...
Budd and Graham talk foreign policy in joint Charlotte campaign stop
North Carolina GOP U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd campaigned with South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham Monday in Charlotte, holding a discussion on national security issues. Budd and Graham said that the Biden administration has been weak on foreign policy, which they said has emboldened the nation’s rivals and led...
Explosive suicide drones rock Ukraine's capital, hitting residential buildings
KYIV — Explosions rang out across Ukraine's capital early Monday, a week after nationwide strikes rocked the city for the first time since June. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said five drones struck central Kyiv in the morning attack and appeared to be targeting energy infrastructure. A four-story residential building and energy facilities near Kyiv's busy train station were damaged in the attack.
The EU is moving toward training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on its own soil
The European Union will train thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on its own soil starting as early as next month under a plan that is expected to be approved Monday by EU foreign ministers. The EU has been debating for months on how to best aid Ukrainian forces as the war...
Australia says it will end its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia has reversed a previous government's recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem's status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.
Worry grows for a female Iranian athlete who climbed without a hijab
SEOUL, South Korea — An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
The U.S. and Canada sent armored vehicles and supplies to Haiti to help fight a gang
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. and Canada sent armored vehicles and other supplies to Haiti on Saturday to help police fight a powerful gang amid a pending request from the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of foreign troops. A U.S. State Department statement said the equipment...
A huge fire broke out at Iran's Evin prison, where political prisoners are held
BAGHDAD — A huge fire blazed at a notorious prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the Iranian capital. Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week. Iran's state-run IRNA reported that there were clashes between prisoners in one ward...
French cement giant Larfage pleads guilty in US court to paying millions to ISIS
The French cement company Lafarge SA has pleaded guilty in federal court in New York to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State and the Nusra Front to allow the company's business operations in northern Syria to continue amid the country's devastating civil war. As part of its plea...
The U.K.'s Liz Truss hangs on by a thread, as party members call for her ouster
LONDON — After a bruising first six weeks in office, Britain's still very new Prime Minister Liz Truss is having to bat away repeated questions about her future at No. 10 Downing Street. After serving as a Cabinet minister for more than a decade under three predecessors, Truss took...
Iran tries to crack down on protests, even online. Here's how activists are evading those efforts
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Dina Temple-Raston, host of the podcast Click Here, who spoke with some of the protesters. Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
At least four dead and 60 injured in fire at Iran's Evin prison
At least four people have died, and more than 60 were injured in a fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison, where political prisoners are held. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Iranian-American journalist, who was held in Iran's Evin prison on its fire
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Iranian-American journalist Jason Rezaian, who for a year-and-a-half was held in Iran's Evin prison, which caught on fire Saturday, killing eight people. Linah Mohammad. Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her...
DOJ calls for six-month sentence for Trump ally Steve Bannon
The Justice Department is recommending that Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, be sentenced to six months in jail and a $200,000 fine after he defied a subpoena to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Monday's court filing by the DOJ argues that...
What we know about the days of chaos behind the walls of Tehran's Evin prison
A fire at Iran's notorious Evin prison has killed at least eight people, according to the state news agency. The notorious prison is where dissidents and political prisoners are incarcerated.
Coal producers legally must restore damaged land, but some are dodging obligations
Over the last decade, the coal industry collapsed, leaving the largest producers bankrupt. This, however, turned out to be an opportunity. Coal companies are legally mandated to restore the torn-up land and polluted creeks left behind when mining is done. But the biggest companies shifted the cleanup to others. An investigation by Bloomberg News and NPR shows that many old coal mines have new owners that are not completing the work, so the pollution and damage that used to be the industry's problem may become the public's. Joining us now are Josh Saul and Zach Mider of Bloomberg and NPR's Dave Mistich.
Hong Kong leader, in policy address, says aims to lure more global talent
HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee, in his inaugural annual policy address, said on Wednesday he wanted to bolster the city's competitiveness and seek to attract more overseas talent, including graduates from top global universities.
Norman Lear Rips Donald Trump, Says Former President’s Recent “Appalling Words” About Jews Remind Him Why He Enlisted To Fight The Nazis
Norman Lear is 100 years old, yet the five-time Emmy winner still remembers the chilling moment more than 90 years ago when he says he heard “the vicious, Antisemitic voice of Father Coughlin railing against American Jews.” Coughlin was a popular radio preacher in the early part of the 20th century who blamed the country’s problems on “international bankers…the media…communists,” all of which were coded references to age-old lies about Jewish cabals out to take over the world. In the days after the 1938 reign of violence in Germany known as Kristallnacht, Coughlin defended the Nazi regime. Earlier this week, former President...
