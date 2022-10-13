ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend with a bat when he went to pick up his belongings, according to court records. On July 12, the victim invited Lamont Bennett, her ex-boyfriend, to her apartment to pick up his belongings. She said it had been almost a year and thought it would be safe to do so, reports said.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO