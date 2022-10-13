Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office investigates catalytic converter theft
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into the theft of a catalytic converter in St. Joseph County Friday. Theft on wheels: Man robs Three Rivers business, flees on bicycle. The vehicle was located near US 12 and M 40, west of Mottville, according...
2 hurt when vehicle crashes into house, catches fire
Two people are in the hospital after a truck crashed into the gas line of a home starting a fire in Howard Township Monday morning.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Road to Restoration driver’s license clinic stops in Benton Harbor
(Benton Harbor, MI) – Today, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) and Michigan Department of Attorney General brought the latest Road to Restoration free driver’s license clinic to Benton Harbor, helping area residents in restoring their driving privileges. “As we’ve traveled the state this year providing help to...
abc57.com
Driver charged after allegedly fleeing traffic stop, injuring officer
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was charged with battery on an officer and resisting arrest after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop because he feared for his safety, according to court documents. On October 7, a St. Joseph County Police officer saw a vehicle with an expired license plate...
wnmufm.org
Victim of L'Anse gas station crash and fire identified
L'ANSE, MI— The name of the Baraga man killed when a semi crashed into the L’Anse Holiday gas station Thursday night has been released. Al Dantes, Jr., 43, was getting gas when the semi tractor-trailer hit the pumps. He was taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.
UPMATTERS
The victim behind the deadly L’Anse crash
L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has died, and another person was hospitalized after a semi-truck veered off of US-41 and crashed into the gas pumps of the Holiday Gas Station, killing one man then crashed into the gas station itself just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. The crash caused a major fire that consumed the entire property. Troopers from the Calumet Post were dispatched to the scene according to Sgt. Gary Salwey.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report. According to Michigan State Police, at about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, the body of a 17-year-old teenager from Detroit was found on the freeway near 9 Mile Road.
abc57.com
Man accused of beating ex-girlfriend with a bat
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend with a bat when he went to pick up his belongings, according to court records. On July 12, the victim invited Lamont Bennett, her ex-boyfriend, to her apartment to pick up his belongings. She said it had been almost a year and thought it would be safe to do so, reports said.
fox2detroit.com
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
WLUC
UPDATE: Victim identified in L’Anse gas station crash; Semi driver to be arraigned Monday for OWI
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - A L’Anse man is dead, a gas station employee is injured and a semi-truck driver is in jail for drunken driving after crashing into a gas station Thursday night, causing it to catch fire. According to the Michigan State Police, 43-year-old Al Dantes Jr....
whtc.com
Police Chase Begun in Jenison Ends in Arrest of Wanted Suspect
WYOMING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – A 37-year-old Sparta man will be spending the rest of the weekend in the Ottawa County Jail after a Saturday afternoon arrest west of Grand Rapids. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the suspect pulled away from a prowl car...
Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas
An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said.
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County, freeway closed as police investigate
Another freeway closure in Metro Detroit is causing major traffic headaches after a dead body was discovered along I-94 on Friday morning, Charlie Langton reports
WANE-TV
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspected drunk semi truck driver crashes into Northern Michigan gas station, killing man, causing large fire
L'ANSE, Mich. – A Baraga man died Thursday after a semi truck, which was driven by a suspected drunk driver, crashed into a gas station in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, causing a “large-scale” fire, according to WPBN. The Northern Michigan station reports that a 43-year-old Baraga man...
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County had been shot, MSP asking for witnesses or dashcam footage
Michigan State Police Special Investigation Detectives have determined that the woman found dead on I-94 Friday morning had sustained a gunshot wound. MSP is now asking for any witnesses or anyone with helpful dashcam footage to contact them.
Police say body found on I-94 near 8 Mile suffered a gunshot wound
A body on the side of the road shut down eastbound I-94, near 8 Mile, for hours Friday. Michigan State Police said a young female victim suffered a gunshot wound.
13 Year Old Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Clinton Township (Clinton Township, MI)
According to the Clinton Township Police Department, a motorcycle crash was reported in Clinton Township on October 4th. Authorities confirmed that a 13 year old died due to [..]
wtvbam.com
Gov. Whitmer announces $30 million in funding to hire local police officers across Michigan
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday, October 17 that $30 million in grant scholarships are now available to help local law enforcement agencies hire more police officers. The scholarships are also set to provide funding to help cover basic law enforcement training academy costs...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
Comments / 3