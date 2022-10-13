ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Lost in Space’ Star Molly Parker, ‘Treadstone’s’ Brian J. Smith to Lead Canadian ITV Studios Drama ‘Essex County’

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ziRd_0iXCNFYG00

Molly Parker (“Lost in Space”) and Brian J. Smith (“Treadstone”) have been cast in upcoming Canadian ITV Studios drama “Essex County.”

Joining them as lead cast are Stephen McHattie (“October Faction”), Finlay Wojtak-Hissong (“Blood”) and Kevin Durand (“Pantheon”). Christina Piovesan, executive producer and CEO of First Generation Films unveiled the casting.

The five-episode series is based on Jeff Lemire’s graphic novel of the same name, which explores themes of loss, betrayal, trauma and redemption via two families living in a rural community. Lemire is also writing and showrunning the series, which is directed by Andrew Cividino (“Schitt’s Creek”). Eilis Kirwan is co-writing and exec producing.

Following the death of his mother, 11-year-old Lester (Wojtak-Hissong) moves in with his uncle Ken (Smith), a stoic farmer, who must raise Lester while coping with his own grief. Lester soon turns to Jimmy (Durand) as a surrogate father although Jimmy can barely look after himself. Meanwhile Anne (Parker) is struggling with caring for her estranged uncle Lou (McHattie) as well as empty nest syndrome while her daughter heads to university.

Through Lou and Lester the audience enter a world of magic realism as Lou’s present merges with his past while Lester escapes into his imagination in a bid to escape his grief.

Production wrapped in Ontario last month and the show will be launched at Mipcom next week by distributor ITV Studios and Media Musketeers Studios.

It is set to premiere on CBC and CBC Gem next winter.

“This emotionally powerful and imaginative story of loss and loneliness in rural Ontario speaks to our universal longing to better understand and connect with each other in our own families and communities, and we can’t wait to watch this exceptional cast bring Jeff’s characters and vision to life,” said Sally Catto, general manager for entertainment, factual and sports at CBC.

Julie Medal-Johnsen, EVP for global content at ITV Studios added: “It’s a real privilege to bring Jeff and Eilis’ deeply intimate, emotional, and ultimately redemptive story to audiences everywhere. We’re confident our buyers will appreciate how special and unique ‘Essex County’ is, there’s truly nothing else on the market like this.”

Chris Law, Managing Partner at Media Musketeers Studios, said: “Since first speaking to Christina Piovesan about Essex County, Media Musketeers Studios has wanted to help bring this beautiful story to screens around the world. We could not have found a more enthusiastic partner than ITVS, who immediately fell in love with the project and shared our vision as to its international appeal.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dan Levy Sets Film Directorial Debut With ‘Good Grief’ at Netflix

“Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy is making his feature film directing debut with “Good Grief,” a bittersweet comedy set at Netflix. The movie will star Levy, Ruth Negga (“Passing”), Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”), Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”), Celia Imrie (“Better Things”), Arnaud Valois (“Spring Blossom”), David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) and Jamael Westman (West End’s “Hamilton”). In addition to directing and starring in the film, Levy also wrote the screenplay. “Good Grief” centers on Marc Dreyfus, who chose to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies unexpectedly, Marc...
Variety

‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’

“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter. “Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to say that today belongs...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Kevin Spacey Says He Didn’t Publicly Come Out as Gay Because His Father Was a ‘White Supremacist and a Neo-Nazi’

Kevin Spacey said that he struggled to come out publicly as gay because of his father’s racist, homophobic and antisemitic views. “My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi,” Spacey said of his father, Thomas Fowler. “I have never talked about these things publicly ever.” He added, “I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic.” The admission came on the witness stand in New York City on Monday where Spacey is facing off against Anthony Rapp in a $40 million civil lawsuit. Rapp claims Spacey made unwanted sexual advances against him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvinsider.com

Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Changes Showrunners Again

The dramatic reimagining of Will Smith‘s classic sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air appears to be having a tough time finding the right showrunner, as Peacock‘s Bel-Air brings in its fourth producer to helm the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carla Banks-Waddles (Good Girls) has been promoted from...
IndieWire

Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ Is Already on Its Fourth Showrunner

“Bel-Air,” Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” began production on its upcoming Season 2 last month. But the show is already being forced to take a hiatus, as showrunners TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson have exited the series due to creative differences, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Carla Banks Waddles, who previously served as a co-executive producer on the show and an executive producer of “Good Girls” on NBC, has been promoted to showrunner and will also serve as an executive producer for Season 2. Banks Waddles has an overall deal with Universal...
TVLine

SEAL Team's Max Thieriot Opens Up About Bringing CBS' Fire Country to Life, Compares His TV Roles (VIDEO)

CBS is heading to Fire Country this Friday at 9/8c, with a new drama headlined and created by SEAL Team vet Max Thieriot. Inspired by Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California, Fire Country stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption (and a shortened sentence) by joining a prison-release firefighting program. But what Bode is not expecting is to be stationed in his rural hometown of Edgewater, where five years prior he (figuratively!) “burned down everything in his life” and then left, harboring a big secret. The cast also boasts The Closer‘s Billy Burke as Cal Fire chief Vince; Lucifer‘s...
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Deadline

Marva Hicks Dies: Singer-Actor Appeared In Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’, ‘Motown The Musical’

Marva Hicks, the singer and actor who made her Broadway debut in 1981’s Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music and most recently appeared in 2013’s Motown The Musical, died September 16 in New York City. Her death was announced by her family. Neither a cause of death nor Hicks’ age were disclosed. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha,” her family said in a statement. “Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remains marvelous in our hearts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
thedigitalfix.com

Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set

Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
soultracks.com

R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67

(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
Variety

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’

Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
Variety

Variety

86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy