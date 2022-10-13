ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5Zug_0iXCMxqF00

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.

News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee , who duetted with him on the show.

While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram , which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.

In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.

Comments / 70

Char N
3d ago

None of us knows what is on the other side... I can't help but sometimes think... God may look at it as and now you are worthy for your reward of heaven. Where we see it as sad and a lost. I can only pray the one's that holds God's hand is truly re living in a beautiful paradise. Bless all... let's get back to what is important our souls and doing God's will. 🙏 Blessings people

Reply(2)
40
Rob Stradamus
3d ago

I’m so sad I talked to him everyday damn near I always worries bout him being on that road alone Rest In Peace my friend.

Reply(1)
15
Becky Winkler
3d ago

He is clearly not driving while he is singing. He had a beautiful voice. Praying for his family.

Reply
23
