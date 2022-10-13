ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Dems 'Go to Court' if Trump Tries To Run out the Clock on Subpoena: Hoyer

Democratic Representative Steny Hoyer has said Democrats could "go to court" and compel former President Donald Trump to testify before the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. Hoyer, who is House majority leader, told Reverend Al Sharpton on the latter's MSNBC show Sunday that Trump...
Newsweek

Conscription Officers in Russia Keep Suffering a Grim Fate

Several Russian conscription officers have suffered grim fates since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in September. Roman Malyk, an enlistment officer in charge of mobilization in the Partisansky and Lazovsky districts of the Primorsky region in Russia's far east, was found dead on the evening of October 14, local officials said.
Newsweek

Putin Throwing Russians Into the 'Meat Grinder' in Desperate Bid to Win War

Russian President Vladimir Putin is throwing Russian men into the "meat grinder" in a desperate bid to win his war against Ukraine, according to an analyst. Putin declared a "partial mobilization" on September 21, with his conscription order supposedly targeting reservists and ex-military personnel with "certain military specialties and relevant experience."
Newsweek

Donald Trump Is Running Out of Lines to Cross | Opinion

Former President Donald Trump has moved his Twitter hate speech operation over to an online vanity ghost town that he's christened Truth Social. Perhaps feeling nostalgic for the days when he drove entire news cycles with some throwaway bit of poisonous rhetorical excess, Trump wrote Sunday, seemingly out of nowhere, that American Jews were insufficiently supportive of him and that they better shape up—or else.
VIRGINIA STATE
Newsweek

Chinese State Media Highlights Putin's 'Daunting' Losses in Ukraine

Chinese state-media highlighted Russia's "daunting losses on the battlefield," a rare admission of the ongoing challenges the Russian military faces in Ukraine from the Kremlin ally. China remains one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest international allies amid the invasion, which drew large international rebuke when Putin launched his "special...
Newsweek

Trump 'Trying to Hide His Guilt' If He Refuses 1/6 Subpoena: Legal Expert

A leading legal analyst believes that efforts by former President Donald Trump to avoid the House select committee's subpoena could be damning. Laurence Tribe, a constitutional law expert and professor emeritus at Harvard University, made a Saturday night appearance on MSNBC and spoke to host Ayman Mohyeldin about the most recent hearing of the select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot. The committee held its ninth and potentially final hearing on Thursday, ending it with an unprecedented and unanimous vote to subpoena the former president to testify under oath about the events surrounding the insurrection.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1002M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy