Read full article on original website
Jopin Scott
5d ago
January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ghislaine Maxwell Says Donald Trump Gave Her 'Big Boost' During Prosecution
Donald Trump "dared, while others didn't" to express well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell giving her a "big boost" during her prosecution for sex trafficking, the jailed socialite said in an interview. The former president was asked about Maxwell and whether she might name names during a press conference in July...
Kari Lake Confronted With Reel of Trump Officials Debunking Election Lies
Kari Lake, who is running in Arizona's gubernatorial race as the Republican nominee, was confronted on Sunday with a reel of Donald Trump's former officials debunking claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen," which are statements that she previously touted. Lake is running against Arizona's Secretary of State Katie...
Dems 'Go to Court' if Trump Tries To Run out the Clock on Subpoena: Hoyer
Democratic Representative Steny Hoyer has said Democrats could "go to court" and compel former President Donald Trump to testify before the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. Hoyer, who is House majority leader, told Reverend Al Sharpton on the latter's MSNBC show Sunday that Trump...
Pennsylvania's Largest Newspaper Endorses Fetterman, Blasts 'Unprepared' Oz
With less than one month until the midterm elections, The Philadelphia Inquirer's editorial board endorsed Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman, who is running against GOP challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz, to replace retiring GOP Senator Pat Toomey. In an op-ed published on Sunday, the prominent newspaper's...
Trump 'Trying to Hide His Guilt' If He Refuses 1/6 Subpoena: Legal Expert
A leading legal analyst believes that efforts by former President Donald Trump to avoid the House select committee's subpoena could be damning. Laurence Tribe, a constitutional law expert and professor emeritus at Harvard University, made a Saturday night appearance on MSNBC and spoke to host Ayman Mohyeldin about the most recent hearing of the select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot. The committee held its ninth and potentially final hearing on Thursday, ending it with an unprecedented and unanimous vote to subpoena the former president to testify under oath about the events surrounding the insurrection.
Who Won Ohio Debate Between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan? Analyst Verdict
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance took part in a heated second debate for Ohio's open Senate seat.
Who Won Georgia Debate Between Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp? Analyst Verdict
Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp showed their differing views, as they discussed issues around the pandemic, crime and the future of Georgia.
Russian Death Toll in Ukraine Overtakes American Losses in Vietnam: Kyiv
One analyst told Newsweek that Ukraine's estimate for the number of Russian dead "may not be too far off the mark."
Ukraine Places $100k Bounty on Igor Girkin, Accused of Flight MH17 Attack
Ukrainian intelligence has called Igor Girkin, the Russian nationalist accused of shooting down commercial flight MH17, a terrorist and publicly set a bounty on him. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Facebook page set the bounty for Girkin at $100,000. Girkin boasted he had...
Video: Russian Soldier Shows 'Awful' Camp Condition, Says Half of Men Sick
The solider also claimed that theft is rampant, with men stealing shoes, mattresses, heaters, and money in an effort to survive.
Fox News Poll Gives Joe Biden Highest Approval Rating in Nine Months
In the previous survey from the network, Biden had an approval rating of 43 percent.
'I'm Mayor of Russian-Occupied Melitopol, Putin Will Never Defeat Ukraine'
In this exclusive essay for Newsweek, Ukrainian mayor Ivan Fedorov remains defiant against Russia and Putin.
Conscription Officers in Russia Keep Suffering a Grim Fate
Several Russian conscription officers have suffered grim fates since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in September. Roman Malyk, an enlistment officer in charge of mobilization in the Partisansky and Lazovsky districts of the Primorsky region in Russia's far east, was found dead on the evening of October 14, local officials said.
Fox News Host Confronts GOP's Scalise on Proposed Medicare Cuts: 'Betrayal'
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, on Sunday was confronted over potential voter discontent with the GOP's plans for Medicare. Representative Scalise appeared on Fox News Sunday to discuss the upcoming midterm elections. As the minority whip, he is considered to be the second-highest-ranking Republican in the House.
Ukraine Claims Russia Pulling 70-Year-Old Defense Systems Out of Storage
Ukraine said on Monday that Russia had pulled 70-year-old anti-aircraft guns out of storage, mocking the country for seemingly having to resort to the old weapons in the ongoing war. "Meeting at the crossroads. While #UAarmy is mastering IRIS-T, NASAMS, Aspide, the terrorist state [Russia] is getting 70 year-old AZP-57...
What 'Victim' MTG Has Previously Said About Jan. 6 Riot
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has presented conflicting opinions on the events of January 6 which viewers of the debate were quick to pick up on.
Kremlin at Risk of Being Weakened by Wagner Group Financier's Comments: ISW
Recent rhetoric from oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin and other Russian elites could be cause for concern for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Donald Trump Is Running Out of Lines to Cross | Opinion
Former President Donald Trump has moved his Twitter hate speech operation over to an online vanity ghost town that he's christened Truth Social. Perhaps feeling nostalgic for the days when he drove entire news cycles with some throwaway bit of poisonous rhetorical excess, Trump wrote Sunday, seemingly out of nowhere, that American Jews were insufficiently supportive of him and that they better shape up—or else.
Putin Throwing Russians Into the 'Meat Grinder' in Desperate Bid to Win War
Russian President Vladimir Putin is throwing Russian men into the "meat grinder" in a desperate bid to win his war against Ukraine, according to an analyst. Putin declared a "partial mobilization" on September 21, with his conscription order supposedly targeting reservists and ex-military personnel with "certain military specialties and relevant experience."
Evan McMullin's Chances of Defeating Mike Lee in Utah Ahead of Only Debate
GOP Senator Mike Lee is finding himself in a tight race in Republican-leaning Utah.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1002M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 7