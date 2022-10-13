Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Real Madrid and PSG Win Their Clasicos and Liverpool Torment Pep Once Again
Musa and Ryan focus their attention on three huge games this weekend. They begin at the Bernabéu, where Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in the first Clásico of the season (2:32), before heading to the Parc des Princes, which saw PSG narrowly defeat Marseille 1-0, thanks to a Neymar goal (16:32). In the Premier League, Liverpool and Manchester City served up another thriller, with Jürgen Klopp’s side getting the better of the champions (27:14). Elsewhere, Union are still top of the Bundesliga and Napoli continue to top Serie A.
Biden, Mexico’s López Obrador discuss immigration, summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke Tuesday as a growing number of migrants from crisis-gripped Venezuela arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration announced last week that it would accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports. Mexico, meanwhile,...
