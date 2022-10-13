Silver Alert: Missing St. Pete woman suffers from memory loss, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing St. Petersburg woman who suffers from memory loss.

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for 86-year-old Barbara Mullis.

Deputies describe Mullis as a 5 feet 7 inches white woman, weighing about 125 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes and suffers from memory loss, according to deputies.

Deputies said she may be driving a silver 2009 Honda CRV with the Florida tag Z65IHN. Her vehicle was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of 54th Avenue South.

Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact local law enforcement immediately.

