Baton Rouge, LA

‘The Nutcracker’ returns to BR River Center Theatre

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The holiday production of “The Nutcracker” is returning to the Baton Rouge River Center Theatre stage. For five years, the production took place inside a temporary home due to renovations at the River Center Theatre. Supply chain issues and hurricanes further delayed the production’s return to the theatre stage.
Utility stormwater fee in BR pushed back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of you still have questions ahead of that metro council vote next week to put more of your money toward fixing the parish’s stormwater problems. District 5 councilman, Darryl Hurst says I tell people, I can’t tell you something I don’t know....
Cold temps will affect the plants and pets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Before the chill sets in, prep for pets and plants. It’s the first cold snap of the season, while folks are getting their home and families ready for the winter-like temps, don’t forget about the pets. “If it’s temperatures where you feel like...
Freeze/Frost concerns Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a definite chill in the air as cold air continues to spill south out of Canada. This early Fall Arctic blast won’t last long but will have some impact while it lasts. Skies will start to clear late Tuesday and winds will diminish some allowing for radiational cooling to take place overnight. This will cause a steady fall in temperature through the night. By daybreak Wednesday, temperatures will be in the low to mid 30°s across much of the local area. This will result in patchy areas of frost and maybe even a few spots seeing a brief, light freeze.
Temperature rollercoaster in full swing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front is working through the area Monday. This front will provide a huge swing in temperatures. Morning lows and afternoon highs over the next few days will be about 25-30 degrees colder than they were over the weekend. That translates to low to mid 30°s for lows Wednesday and Thursday and afternoon highs only in the mid 60°s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Two schools in Ascension Parish experiencing water disruptions

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two schools in Ascension Parish are experiencing disruptions in water service, according to school officials. Leaders say the issues are taking place at Dutchtown Primary and Dutchtown Middle. As a result, Dutchtown Primary will dismiss early at 1:30 p.m., and Dutchtown Middle will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m.
Fire reported at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
Public forum featuring Baker election candidates planned

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A public forum featuring candidates running in upcoming elections is planned to take place in Baker. The forum is expected to be at the Baker Municipal Auditorium on Groom Road at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Organizers include the Baker Rotary Club, the Knights of...
Officials give progress update on new Ascension Parish animal shelter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Parish of Ascension and its animal services board has been working hard to find a new home. They have engaged Shelter Planners of America and received a needs assessment and conceptual design plan to assist in determining the best site and design for a new animal shelter. This shelter is funded by a one-mill property tax collected since 2019.
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

