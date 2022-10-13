ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

VTDigger

Vermont’s changing political landscape

I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont

The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Berkshire nonprofit president is building housing for his staff

John Little said the Missisquoi River Basin Association’s ECO AmeriCorps members have struggled to find housing in eastern Franklin County because of low pay and the prevalence of short-term rentals in the region. Read the story on VTDigger here: Berkshire nonprofit president is building housing for his staff.
BERKSHIRE, VT
VTDigger

Covid reality vs. ‘official’ Covid

The Vermont Department of Health, largely using VTDigger's "reporting" to get its message out there, assures everyone that the Covid community levels in Vermont are now perpetually "low," even though the CDC's own Community Transmission map currently (Oct. 13 a.m.) places the entire state in the "substantial" or "high" categories — with 11 out of 14 counties "high."
VERMONT STATE

