John McClaughry: Is there a way to work out of Vermont’s housing crisis?
Shrinking the reach of regulatory bodies that can impose costly conditions and mandatory cross-subsidies moves in the right direction, but will invite stiff resistance from those who really don't want a lot of new housing at all.
Vermont’s changing political landscape
I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
After a windfall year, federal funding for heating assistance recedes as oil prices rise
"We won't get back to the $49 million mark," said Richard Giddings with the Vermont Department for Children and Families. "So we will have to think creatively about how folks are best served."
Officials nudge Vermonters to weatherize, using state and federal incentives
The upfront cost of weatherization is high. State officials hope programs will help Vermonters afford it.
Vermont applies for federal grants to improve broadband
The funds would help communities within Vermont to connect to one another — and the state to other states.
Michael Shank: Bias shows up in coverage of Vermont’s political campaigns
This could be a serious deterrent to future qualified candidates who want to run but are afraid of the bias.
Anthony Pollina: Gov. Scott needs to see the value in real, local, renewable energy
An out-of-sight, out-of-mind view of Hydro-Quebec weakens our clean energy goals.
John Aberth: Wildlife is a precious public resource. Why are we wasting it?
The trapping lobby has a stranglehold over Vermont's wildlife policy: All of the current members of the Fish & Wildlife Board, for example, are hunters, anglers and/or trappers, with no opportunity for other voices to be heard.
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
Vermonters with disabilities and their families demand a safer system of care
Recent reports in the media have drawn attention to the issue of abuse, assault and neglect of people with a disability. Protection of all people with disabilities from mistreatment is a core concept of public policy in the United States. Any abuse of a person with a disability is wholly unacceptable.
At heart of Barre committee controversy, a debate over the meaning of diversity and equity work
The city has erupted in controversy after a volunteer committee fought over abortion rights. Members say there's more to the story.
Berkshire nonprofit president is building housing for his staff
John Little said the Missisquoi River Basin Association's ECO AmeriCorps members have struggled to find housing in eastern Franklin County because of low pay and the prevalence of short-term rentals in the region.
Burlington School District isn’t alone in seeking damages over PCBs
The district said it plans to sue Monsanto over contamination at Burlington High School, but other schools' and towns' lawsuits against the multinational corporation have a mixed record.
Heated competition emerges in Franklin County House races
For the past decade, Franklin County has consistently sent Republicans to the Vermont House of Representatives, with a handful of exceptions. This fall, the party hopes to pick up even more seats, but it will face a series of competitive races. In St. Albans City, Republican Joe Luneau is seeking...
PHOTOS: Hispanic and Latino Heritage Celebration draws Vermonters to Statehouse
The event was sponsored by the State of Vermont Office of Racial Equity and the state Human Rights Commission.
GlobalFoundries secures $30 million in federal funding to develop advanced chips at Essex Junction plant
The chips will be made for internet-connected devices, electric vehicles and more.
Young Writers Project: To be a Vermonter
This week's Young Writers Project entry is 'To Be a Vermonter' by Elise Cournoyer, 13, of Richmond, who also took the photo.
CityPlace developers file permit to start construction of long-stalled Burlington project
With lawsuits resolved, new owners of the downtown development told members of the Burlington City Council on Monday night that they were eager to begin building this fall.
Covid reality vs. ‘official’ Covid
The Vermont Department of Health, largely using VTDigger's "reporting" to get its message out there, assures everyone that the Covid community levels in Vermont are now perpetually "low," even though the CDC's own Community Transmission map currently (Oct. 13 a.m.) places the entire state in the "substantial" or "high" categories — with 11 out of 14 counties "high."
From ballot limbo, Orleans County’s interim state’s attorney wages a write-in campaign to keep her job
Orleans County State's Attorney Jennifer Barrett was appointed as a Superior Court judge this summer, but never withdrew her name from the ballot, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
