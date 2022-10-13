Read full article on original website
Portugal's Diogo Jota to miss World Cup through injury
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Portugal forward Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup because of the injury he sustained against Manchester City, his Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday. Jota was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time of Liverpool’s 1-0 win on Sunday and has a...
Late Falcao goal halts Atlético's winning streak in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Radamel Falcao converted a penalty kick two minutes into stoppage time as Rayo Vallecano pulled off a 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid to end the rival's three-game winning streak in the Spanish league on Tuesday. Falcao, a former Atlético player, struck the top of the...
European Court hears case by Barcelona fans over Messi deal
MADRID (AP) — The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardized Barcelona’s finances. The court in Luxembourg heard the demand on Tuesday from a fan group in Lyon that...
