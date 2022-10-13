IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa City Transit will offer free rides on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Our goal is to remove transportation as a barrier, and help people get to the polls and exercise their right to vote,” Transportation Services Director Darian Nagle-Gamm said. “We never want transportation to be a reason why someone didn’t vote.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO