ACT tests scores down, lowest score in more than 30 years

(WWLP) – New evidence of the dramatic learning loss caused by the covid pandemic.

Scores on the ACT College Admissions Test, by this year’s high school graduates, hit their lowest point in more than 30 years. The class of 2022’s average score was “19 points 8” out of 36.

It’s the first time it was below 20 since 1991 and 42 percent of grads did not meet subject benchmarks in English, Reading, Science, And Math.

