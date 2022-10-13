Read full article on original website
Related
VTDigger
Vermonters with disabilities and their families demand a safer system of care
Recent reports in the media have drawn attention to the issue of abuse, assault and neglect of people with a disability. Protection of all people with disabilities from mistreatment is a core concept of public policy in the United States. Any abuse of a person with a disability is wholly unacceptable.
John McClaughry: Is there a way to work out of Vermont’s housing crisis?
Shrinking the reach of regulatory bodies that can impose costly conditions and mandatory cross-subsidies moves in the right direction, but will invite stiff resistance from those who really don’t want a lot of new housing at all. Read the story on VTDigger here: John McClaughry: Is there a way to work out of Vermont’s housing crisis?.
Here Are 13 Things That You Can Only Do in New Hampshire
It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times, their observations are obvious, like the fact that we have absolutely frigid winters that no human being deserves to endure for as long as we do. Other times, these observations are more specific, like the fact that we don't legally have to wear seatbelts.
John Aberth: Wildlife is a precious public resource. Why are we wasting it?
The trapping lobby has a stranglehold over Vermont’s wildlife policy: All of the current members of the Fish & Wildlife Board, for example, are hunters, anglers and/or trappers, with no opportunity for other voices to be heard. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Aberth: Wildlife is a precious public resource. Why are we wasting it?.
Are These Really The Coolest Small Towns In Maine & New Hampshire?
One of the things we have a lot of in New England are cool, must visit, small towns. Let's face it, with the exception of Boston and Providence, even our "cities" are just big small towns. So, what are the coolest small towns in Maine and New Hampshire?. Recently, an...
New Hampshire Airbnb With Heated Pool Makes the Perfect Getaway
We are embarking on cozy season. Get ready to spend a bunch of time inside! I love breaking up the winter with a weekend away in the mountains. There's nothing better than a few solid days of hot cocoa-sipping, board game-playing, and memory-making. As the weather gets colder, I like to have a trip planned so I have something to look forward to. As I was perusing Airbnb, I found this gem in North Conway that sleeps 16 guests and has a HEATED POOL! YES, PLEASE!
Berkshire nonprofit president is building housing for his staff
John Little said the Missisquoi River Basin Association’s ECO AmeriCorps members have struggled to find housing in eastern Franklin County because of low pay and the prevalence of short-term rentals in the region. Read the story on VTDigger here: Berkshire nonprofit president is building housing for his staff.
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was driving to work today and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane.
VTDigger
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
VTDigger
Vermont’s changing political landscape
I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Young Writers Project: To be a Vermonter
This week’s Young Writers Project entry is ‘To Be a Vermonter' by Elise Cournoyer, 13, of Richmond, who also took the photo. Read the story on VTDigger here: Young Writers Project: To be a Vermonter.
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
WCAX
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
Social Security recipients will get an annual cost of living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home in Vermont. Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run Updated: 3 hours ago. Sheriff's deputies...
After a windfall year, federal funding for heating assistance recedes as oil prices rise
“We won't get back to the $49 million mark,” said Richard Giddings with the Vermont Department for Children and Families. “So we will have to think creatively about how folks are best served.” Read the story on VTDigger here: After a windfall year, federal funding for heating assistance recedes as oil prices rise.
manchesterinklink.com
A request for ‘Leaf Peepers’
I have a simple request for the Leaf Peepers inundating New Hampshire and clogging every road and highway in the state like plaque in an artery. Go home. Go back to Southern New England[1] and work on your watercolor paintings. Last weekend, I drove into Boston[2] to pick up my...
Officials nudge Vermonters to weatherize, using state and federal incentives
The upfront cost of weatherization is high. State officials hope programs will help Vermonters afford it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officials nudge Vermonters to weatherize, using state and federal incentives.
Comments / 0