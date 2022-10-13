ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 WCYY

Here Are 13 Things That You Can Only Do in New Hampshire

It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times, their observations are obvious, like the fact that we have absolutely frigid winters that no human being deserves to endure for as long as we do. Other times, these observations are more specific, like the fact that we don't legally have to wear seatbelts.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire Airbnb With Heated Pool Makes the Perfect Getaway

We are embarking on cozy season. Get ready to spend a bunch of time inside! I love breaking up the winter with a weekend away in the mountains. There's nothing better than a few solid days of hot cocoa-sipping, board game-playing, and memory-making. As the weather gets colder, I like to have a trip planned so I have something to look forward to. As I was perusing Airbnb, I found this gem in North Conway that sleeps 16 guests and has a HEATED POOL! YES, PLEASE!
NORTH CONWAY, NH
VTDigger

Berkshire nonprofit president is building housing for his staff

John Little said the Missisquoi River Basin Association’s ECO AmeriCorps members have struggled to find housing in eastern Franklin County because of low pay and the prevalence of short-term rentals in the region. Read the story on VTDigger here: Berkshire nonprofit president is building housing for his staff.
BERKSHIRE, VT
Seacoast Current

Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was driving to work today and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane.
MAINE STATE
VTDigger

Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont

The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
VERMONT STATE
Seacoast Current

The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
MAINE STATE
VTDigger

Vermont’s changing political landscape

I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
VERMONT STATE
92 Moose

5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire

One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
MAINE STATE
PhillyBite

Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield

Social Security recipients will get an annual cost of living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor’s home in Vermont. Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run Updated: 3 hours ago. Sheriff's deputies...
VERMONT STATE
manchesterinklink.com

A request for ‘Leaf Peepers’

I have a simple request for the Leaf Peepers inundating New Hampshire and clogging every road and highway in the state like plaque in an artery. Go home. Go back to Southern New England[1] and work on your watercolor paintings. Last weekend, I drove into Boston[2] to pick up my...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy