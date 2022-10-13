Read full article on original website
Cumberland County police arrest man involved in East Coast prescription fraud ring
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a forged prescription in Cumberland County last week led to the arrest of a man linked to an East Coast fraud ring. On Oct. 5, Newville Police were dispatched to the Big Spring Pharmacy for a prescription fraud call. When they arrived, officers...
Lancaster County pharmacist accused of providing extra pills to customers, making fraudulent pharmacy claims
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a Lancaster County pharmacist with providing extra pills to his patients and submitting fraudulent pharmacy claims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators. Richard Boahene, 40, of the 100 block of Treetops Drive in East Hempfield Township,...
echo-pilot.com
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
abc27.com
SCI Camp Hill inmate found deceased
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased on Tuesday morning. According to Acting Superintendent William Nicklow of the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, inmate Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on October 18, 2022, during staff rounds.
Adams County man cited for illegally importing kangaroo last month
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A Littlestown man is expected to pay fines after state game wardens seized a kangaroo last month in Adams County following a tip he was trying to sell the 6-month-old marsupial on Facebook. Cole M. Williams, 19, plead guilty earlier this month to three summary counts...
Driver to pay fine, won’t lose license over crash that killed Cumberland County motorcyclist
A Cumberland County woman who struck and killed a 25-year-old motorcyclist last spring was ordered to pay hundreds of dollars in fines, but avoided criminal charges, police told PennLive Tuesday. Kiley B. Hennessey, 43, of Camp Hill, was cited with careless driving resulting in unintentional death and a left-turn violation...
local21news.com
Man charged after armed robbery in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Kyle Jaden Morales, age 20, of Harrisburg, was indicted on Oct. 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
abc27.com
Man killed by bulldozer in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police responded to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township on Monday, Oct. 17, at around 2 p.m. after getting reports that a person was run over by a bulldozer, a police statement said. When first responders arrived at...
Five million trees planted, and five million more to go | Opinion
In 2018 at the Lancaster County farm for the kickoff of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, I remember thinking about what an ambitious challenge planting that many trees would be and how important reaching that goal is for clean rivers and streams in Pennsylvania.
Child Arrested Following Incident At Adams County Middle School: State Police
A middle school student was arrested following an incident at his school, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police on Monday, Oct. 17. The state police were called to Bermudian Springs Middle School to investigate an incident of harassment on Oct. 4 at 1:54 p.m., as detailed in the release.
Traffic concerns grow over proposed development with Sheetz in Dauphin County
A proposed mixed-use development in Derry Township is raising concerns about increased congestion in an already heavily traveled area. Linlo Properties in Camp Hill is seeking final approval from the Derry Township Board of Supervisors to move forward with plans to construct Governor Crossing at the southwest corner of West Governor and Fishburn roads. It’s hoping to do so during public conditional use hearings scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 26.
abc27.com
Three York men sentenced after trafficking cocaine
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Department of Justice, three York men were sentenced for trafficking cocaine. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three men from York were sentenced by the United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to a total of 120 months in prison for trafficking cocaine.
Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police
A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man indicted for armed Sheetz robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after an armed robbery at a Dauphin County Sheetz. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Kyle Jaden Morales, 20, was indicted on October 12 on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
Bulldozer crushes 81-year-old man to death in central Pa.
An 81-year-old tree worker was pronounced dead after a bulldozer ran him over Monday in Lancaster County, authorities said. Walter Shirk, of Ephrata, was working in a wooded area of a West Cocalico Township farm when he was killed around 3:15 p.m., according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Two officeholders vie for Pa. House seat representing Cumberland County
Editors note: Get the inside scoop on Pa.’s hot political races by subscribing to PennLive’s weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://link.pennlive.com/join/6fl/signup. Can’t wait that long? Sign up to get texts straight from the campaign trail at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. The two candidates vying to represent the reconfigured 88th state...
Police continue to investigate May 2021 homicide in Lower Paxton Township
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are continuing to investigate a May 2021 homicide in Lower Paxton Township, and are looking for tips from the public to help them solve the case. Frank Berryman Jr., 21, was shot on the night of May 1, 2021 on the 4900...
DA drops plans to seek death penalty in Pennsylvania theater shooting
YORK, Pa. — Prosecutors have dropped plans to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a man and wounding a woman when he opened fire inside a movie theater in Pennsylvania almost three years ago. Twenty-three-year-old Anu-Malik Johnson is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated...
Dauphin County crisis response team helps to end barricade in Middletown
Tactical officers and crisis response workers safely ended a barricade situation in Middletown Saturday after three hours when they convinced a man to seek help, according to a news release. Police were called to the first block of South Union Street in Middletown just before 2 p.m. Saturday for a...
Third assault suspect charged for Harrisburg warehouse shooting
Harrisburg police on Monday announced a third man has been charged in connection to a September shooting at a pop-up warehouse party. Dayfel Carvajal-Ferreras was charged and arrested Friday with aggravated assault, police said. The charges stem from a shooting around 5 a.m. Sept. 25 that injured four people on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
