A proposed mixed-use development in Derry Township is raising concerns about increased congestion in an already heavily traveled area. Linlo Properties in Camp Hill is seeking final approval from the Derry Township Board of Supervisors to move forward with plans to construct Governor Crossing at the southwest corner of West Governor and Fishburn roads. It’s hoping to do so during public conditional use hearings scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 26.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO