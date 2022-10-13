ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Lancaster County pharmacist accused of providing extra pills to customers, making fraudulent pharmacy claims

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a Lancaster County pharmacist with providing extra pills to his patients and submitting fraudulent pharmacy claims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators. Richard Boahene, 40, of the 100 block of Treetops Drive in East Hempfield Township,...
SCI Camp Hill inmate found deceased

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased on Tuesday morning. According to Acting Superintendent William Nicklow of the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, inmate Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on October 18, 2022, during staff rounds.
Man charged after armed robbery in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Kyle Jaden Morales, age 20, of Harrisburg, was indicted on Oct. 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
Man killed by bulldozer in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police responded to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township on Monday, Oct. 17, at around 2 p.m. after getting reports that a person was run over by a bulldozer, a police statement said. When first responders arrived at...
Traffic concerns grow over proposed development with Sheetz in Dauphin County

A proposed mixed-use development in Derry Township is raising concerns about increased congestion in an already heavily traveled area. Linlo Properties in Camp Hill is seeking final approval from the Derry Township Board of Supervisors to move forward with plans to construct Governor Crossing at the southwest corner of West Governor and Fishburn roads. It’s hoping to do so during public conditional use hearings scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 26.
Three York men sentenced after trafficking cocaine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Department of Justice, three York men were sentenced for trafficking cocaine. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three men from York were sentenced by the United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to a total of 120 months in prison for trafficking cocaine.
Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police

A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
Harrisburg man indicted for armed Sheetz robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after an armed robbery at a Dauphin County Sheetz. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Kyle Jaden Morales, 20, was indicted on October 12 on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
Two officeholders vie for Pa. House seat representing Cumberland County

Editors note: Get the inside scoop on Pa.’s hot political races by subscribing to PennLive’s weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://link.pennlive.com/join/6fl/signup. Can’t wait that long? Sign up to get texts straight from the campaign trail at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. The two candidates vying to represent the reconfigured 88th state...
Third assault suspect charged for Harrisburg warehouse shooting

Harrisburg police on Monday announced a third man has been charged in connection to a September shooting at a pop-up warehouse party. Dayfel Carvajal-Ferreras was charged and arrested Friday with aggravated assault, police said. The charges stem from a shooting around 5 a.m. Sept. 25 that injured four people on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
