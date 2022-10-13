VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.

VAN BUREN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO