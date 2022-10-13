ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

KHBS

Benton County deputy on administrative leave after deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ark. — Lt. Shannon Jenkins from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Detective Vector Xiong is now on administrative leave following the shooting death of 71-year-old Nelson Amos of Decatur. According to information from the Arkansas State Police, deputies were called to Falling Springs Road in Decatur...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
ksgf.com

Arkansas Deputy Shoots, Kills Tractor-Driving Man With Gun

DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun. Nelson Amos was fatally shot on Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.
VAN BUREN, AR
KHBS

Benton County deputy involved in deadly shooting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police has been requested by Benton County Sheriff’s office to investigate an officer involved shooting that killed 71-year old Nelson Amos of Decatur. According to the Arkansas State Police, Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 22891 Falling Springs Road shortly around 11:30am...
DECATUR, AR
KTLO

Area man killed after ejection from vehicle

A Boone County man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle early Thursday morning. Twenty-year-old Pierce Marshall of Lead Hill was pronounced dead at the scene between Lead Hill and Omaha. According to the Arkansas State Police, Marshall was traveling on Arkansas Highway 281. His vehicle reportedly ran...
LEAD HILL, AR
KHBS

Historic cold air settles in tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says historic cold air will settle in tonight. But warmer temperatures are ahead.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Temps to dip to 20s and 30s overnight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is forecasting historic low temperatures.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Watch the video below to learn about the historic records.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Garfield, AR

Situated in Benton County, Arkansas, the city of Garfield is the perfect place for anyone who wants to experience country life or get away from it all. With its small-town charm, friendly people, and bountiful attractions, you’ll see why Garfield is a beautiful place to call home. The city...
GARFIELD, AR
KHBS

Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas

Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Pavecon completes new Arkansas headquarters in Cave Springs

Texas-based Pavecon Ltd., a concrete and asphalt paving company, has completed the construction of a new headquarters for its Northwest Arkansas regional office. The approximately 10,000-square-foot building is on South Main Street in Cave Springs. CDI Contractors was the general contractor, using a building permit valued at $1.8 million. Burris Architecture in Bentonville handled the design work. Private financing backed the construction.
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO

