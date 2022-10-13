Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenPrairie Grove, AR
Related
Plea agreement expected Tuesday in 2004 Arkansas killing of Rebekah Gould
A 2004 death investigation is expected to conclude in an Arkansas courtroom on Tuesday. It was announced a plea agreement has been reached.
KHBS
Benton County deputy on administrative leave after deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ark. — Lt. Shannon Jenkins from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Detective Vector Xiong is now on administrative leave following the shooting death of 71-year-old Nelson Amos of Decatur. According to information from the Arkansas State Police, deputies were called to Falling Springs Road in Decatur...
ksgf.com
Arkansas Deputy Shoots, Kills Tractor-Driving Man With Gun
DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun. Nelson Amos was fatally shot on Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State...
KTLO
Crawford County sheriff’s office faces second use-of-force lawsuit after Mulberry incident
FORT SMITH — One of the Crawford County sheriff’s deputies facing a lawsuit over an arrest captured in a video that went viral in August was sued Friday by a woman claiming he also used excessive force against her during an arrest about two months earlier. Attorneys Adam...
Arkansas State Police investigating after Benton County deputy shoots and kills man
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after they said a deputy was involved in the shooting of a 71-year-old Benton County man Saturday afternoon.
KHBS
Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.
KHBS
Benton County deputy involved in deadly shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police has been requested by Benton County Sheriff’s office to investigate an officer involved shooting that killed 71-year old Nelson Amos of Decatur. According to the Arkansas State Police, Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 22891 Falling Springs Road shortly around 11:30am...
Arkansas man dead after crash in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 56-year-old male from Fayetteville, Ark., is dead after a car crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m., on OK-88, about a quarter mile south of E 530...
KTLO
Area man killed after ejection from vehicle
A Boone County man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle early Thursday morning. Twenty-year-old Pierce Marshall of Lead Hill was pronounced dead at the scene between Lead Hill and Omaha. According to the Arkansas State Police, Marshall was traveling on Arkansas Highway 281. His vehicle reportedly ran...
Local officers warn businesses of prop money
The Aurora & Marionville Police Department warns citizens of prop money circulating local businesses.
KHBS
40/29 and the Arkansas CW collect turkeys for the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley Food Bank
ROGERS, Ark. — Our Northwest Arkansas and River Valley communities have donated thousands of turkeys for those in need this holiday season every year for ten years. The 10th Turkey Drive will take place Nov. 18, 2022. We will update this page with more information as the date approaches.
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
KHBS
Historic cold air settles in tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says historic cold air will settle in tonight. But warmer temperatures are ahead.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
KHBS
Temps to dip to 20s and 30s overnight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is forecasting historic low temperatures.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Watch the video below to learn about the historic records.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. We haven't had highs in the 40s since March. The lows are what make the week truly historic. Monday night into Tuesday morning,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Garfield, AR
Situated in Benton County, Arkansas, the city of Garfield is the perfect place for anyone who wants to experience country life or get away from it all. With its small-town charm, friendly people, and bountiful attractions, you’ll see why Garfield is a beautiful place to call home. The city...
Everything you need to know for early voting in Arkansas
On October 24, Arkansas voters can cast their ballot in the General Election, so it's time to start taking a look at your sample ballot, and getting familiar with your candidates and ballot issues.
KHBS
Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas
Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
talkbusiness.net
Pavecon completes new Arkansas headquarters in Cave Springs
Texas-based Pavecon Ltd., a concrete and asphalt paving company, has completed the construction of a new headquarters for its Northwest Arkansas regional office. The approximately 10,000-square-foot building is on South Main Street in Cave Springs. CDI Contractors was the general contractor, using a building permit valued at $1.8 million. Burris Architecture in Bentonville handled the design work. Private financing backed the construction.
KYTV
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
Comments / 0