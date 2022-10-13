Read full article on original website
VTDigger
Article 22 hinders a woman's choice
The proposed amendment to Vermont’s Constitution is intended to protect a woman’s right to choose. Yet, because it is so poorly written, it does exactly the opposite. Not once is the word “woman” or “female” used in the text of the amendment. I’ve asked an attorney if this language gives equal rights to the male to decide the outcome of the child, and the answer was yes.
Elizabeth Deutsch: Keep politicians out of health care; doctor and patient should decide
Roe protected the health of people who have a uterus. Those protections are now gone. They are being replaced by a patchwork of state laws that leave women vulnerable based on their zip code. Read the story on VTDigger here: Elizabeth Deutsch: Keep politicians out of health care; doctor and patient should decide.
Christina Nolan: Restore Roe, don’t defy it; vote no on Article 22
Let’s listen to one another and come together to find common ground and common-sense solutions on this and other difficult issues. Read the story on VTDigger here: Christina Nolan: Restore Roe, don’t defy it; vote no on Article 22 .
US Senate candidate Gerald Malloy courts conservative Vermonters who are ‘ready for change’
Gerald Malloy is mere months into his stint as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. But so far, he says, the experience “has been fantastic.”. A political newcomer, Malloy had never run for office before he threw his hat in the ring to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. Come January, Leahy will close a nearly five-decade-long career in the U.S. Senate.
Peter Welch accepts thousands in campaign donations from sugar industry PACs
Despite his pledge last November not to accept “any corporate PAC money,” Vermont’s Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, who is running for the U.S. Senate, has continued to accept sizable campaign contributions from high-powered industry groups that frequently lobby Congress. And according to his campaign’s latest quarterly...
VTDigger
Protect and defend our democracy
Regardless of age, gender, race, or party preference, most Americans believe that those we elect to public office have a responsibility to protect and defend our democracy and govern in our interests. Elected officials who lie to the American people, foster division, incite violence and then refuse to accept responsibility...
Illinois candidates focus on crime during governor's debate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Crime in Chicago generated the most heat in Thursday’s debate for Illinois governor Tuesday, with Republican challenger Darren Bailey suggesting that fighting lawlessness should start outside the city — with a tighter U.S.-Mexican border and an end to Chicago’s “sanctuary city” status. After a rough-and-tumble encounter Oct. 6 in which each spent time tossing claims and counterclaims of “liar” at the other, the second and final Nexstar-sponsored debate continued the less-than-stately decorum while breaking little new ground with three weeks before the Nov. 8 election. One area where Bailey pushed further than before was suggesting that crime has worsened in Chicago partly because of lax enforcement of undocumented immigrantion and the sanctuary city status Chicago has adopted which has made it a target in recent weeks for Texas to ship out asylum-seekers, in the U.S. legally, because of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s dispute with President Joe Biden. “We need to deal with our southern border and we need to get that under control and stop the inflow of illegal activity because what that is bringing, it’s bringing gang violence, it’s bringing sex trafficking, it’s bringing drug trafficking,” Bailey said. “It’s a mess.”
Bill Schubart: Current legislative compensation favors people of privilege
We need a Legislature that is made up of elected Vermonters from all walks of life, as expressed in the full range of diversities — racial, gender, geographic and economic. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Current legislative compensation favors people of privilege.
