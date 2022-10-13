Houston’s Westchase Office Towers See Significant Leasing Activity With Assistance From Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners has worked with Franklin Street Properties to lease more than 56,000 square feet in Houston’s Westchase office submarket.

The national real estate services, development, and investment firm is forging into the fourth quarter of 2022 with strong leasing momentum at Towers at Westchase I and II over the last several months. The two LEED Certified, Class A office buildings are located at 10350 and 10370 Richmond Ave. and total over 629,000 square feet.

Recent building improvements include a lobby renovation and on-site deli, restaurant, and catering upgrades at Tower I and a new state-of-the-art fitness center and updated conference facilities at Tower II. Both buildings provide on-site management and building engineers, after-hours card-key access, 24-hour on-site uniformed security, and convenient access to numerous West Houston-area restaurants and hotels.

Stream Managing Director Ryan Barbles, Senior Vice President Brad Fricks, and Vice President Matthew Seliger provide leasing services at the office buildings.

“On behalf of building ownership Franklin Street Properties and Stream, we would like to thank the brokers from Avison Young, CBRE, JLL, Oxford Partners, Partners, and Providence Commercial for their role in executing 56,000 square feet of leasing transactions,” Barbles said in a statement. “With building renovations at Tower I and upgraded amenities at Tower II, ownership has solidified themselves as a leading force in the competitive Westchase office submarket. The buildings’ unique design, superior visibility, and convenient location of assure their long-term prominence and landmark status. We look forward to carrying current leasing momentum into Q4 and beyond.”

Among companies signing or renewing leases at the towers are:

Larsen & Tourbo Infotech Limited, which renewed its lease at Towers at Westchase I. Don King of JLL represented the tenant.

Hoar Construction, LLC, which signed a lease at Towers at Westchase I. Anthony Squillante with Avison Young represented the tenant.

Vista Host, Inc., which renewed its lease at Towers at Westchase I. The tenant was represented by Don King of JLL.

Abrams Technical Services, Inc. signed a lease at Towers at Westchase I. The tenant was represented by Jason Whittington of Partners.

Westchase District renewed its lease at Towers at Westchase I. Jason Whittington of Partners represented the tenant.

Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino, Kyle & Robinson PC signed a lease at Towers at Westchase I. The law firm was represented by Steve Garza of Providence Commercial.

Mosaic Paradigm Law Group PLLC signed a lease at Towers at Westchase I. The law firm was represented by Vincent Vega of Oxford Partners.

Estis Compression signed a lease at Towers at Westchase I. Wyatt McCullough of CBRE represented the tenant.

Universal Law signed a lease at Towers at Westchase II. Vincent Vega of Oxford Partners represented the tenant.

Towers at Westchase’s Beltway 8 location provides easy ingress/egress and regional access plus convenience to a host of world-class amenities.

Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .