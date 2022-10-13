Read full article on original website
BBC
Paris shocked by murder of Lola, 12, found in box
Parisians have been stunned by the shocking murder of a 12-year-old schoolgirl whose body was found on Friday in a container in the courtyard of her apartment building. The girl, named Lola, had spent the day normally at school. Her father raised the alert when she failed to return home...
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
BBC
Doncaster: Jack Willis lay dead for hours in A&E toilets, inquest hears
Opportunities were missed to find the body of a man who died in a hospital A&E's toilets, a coroner has said. Jack Willis, 31, died of natural causes in March while at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, an inquest has heard. His body was found by cleaners almost six hours after he...
BBC
Boy, 16, dies after car hits lamp post in Tameside
A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in a car that hit a lamp post has died, police have said. Two other people were injured following the crash in Droylsden Road, Tameside, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said. Officers arrested the 18-year-old driver of a white...
BBC
Teacher banned after messaging '15-year-old girl'
A teacher who sent sexual messages to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl has been banned from the profession. John Lane, who worked for Education Plus North East, was confronted by a group of so-called paedophile hunters. After being arrested, he pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual...
BBC
Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in raids
Hundreds of cannabis plants, crack cocaine and heroin have been seized in a series of major police raids across Merseyside and Cheshire. Operation Crossbow, involving three police forces, saw 25 people arrested across Liverpool and Wirral on Monday. Two raids in Liverpool saw more than 700 cannabis plants seized. In...
BBC
M20: Two women killed in crash on hard shoulder
Two women have died in a four-vehicle crash on the hard shoulder of the M20 in Kent. It happened on the coastbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 at about 08:20 BST on Monday. Kent Police said a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black Volkswagen Golf...
BBC
Headless body found with Bible quote and rope, jury hears
A woman's headless body was found near the coast with a quote from the Bible written on a scrap of paper in her jacket pocket, a court has heard. Mee Kuen Chong, 67, from Wembley, north west London, was discovered in woodland in Salcombe, Devon, in June 2021. Jemma Mitchell,...
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC
Tibshelf: Purple Lamborghini stopped over dark windows
A Lamborghini driver was stopped by police after being spotted with heavily tinted windows and a number plate on the dashboard. Derbyshire Police said the front side windows only let in 18% of light, while legally they must let in at least 70%. The roads policing unit tweeted that the...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
BBC
Al Jazeera staff allege harassment and bullying went unchecked
Kamahl Santamaria, a veteran television journalist, was just 32 days into his job at New Zealand's top broadcaster TVNZ when he resigned. Surprise gave way to shock as allegations about his inappropriate behaviour in the newsroom surfaced. Soon Mr Santamaria's former colleagues at Al Jazeera, where he had worked for 16 years, began speaking out.
BBC
Ben Bril: The Dutch Jewish boxing champion sent to Nazi camps by Olympic team-mate
Sitting in his boxing gym just outside Amsterdam, former Dutch champion Barry Groenteman is reminiscing about the times he used to visit his grandmother. When she was living in a retirement home and he would go to see her, he'd often come across an older man "who was always shadowboxing: in the hall, with the nurses".
BBC
Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4
This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
BBC
Woman found headless believed she was being healed by killer, court told
A woman whose headless body was found by holidaymakers in Devon said she was being "healed" by the woman accused of killing her, a court has heard. Mee Kuen Chong, from Wembley, north-west London, was allegedly murdered and decapitated by Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, also in north-west London. The...
BBC
Peter Tobin: Serial killer's ashes scattered at sea
Serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no-one came forward to claim his body. Tobin, who died last week aged 76, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He...
BBC
Scarborough dog attack: Woman dragged to floor and bitten
A woman was dragged to the floor and bitten on the leg in a dog attack in North Yorkshire. The woman and her friend were walking their dogs in Holbeck Hill, Scarborough, on Monday morning when they were approached, police said. A dog, thought to be an English bull terrier,...
BBC
Father and toddler killed in lorry crash on A10 named
A 22-year-old man and his toddler daughter who were killed when their car collided with a lorry will be forever missed, their family has said. William Jesson and 18-month-old Eve, from Dagenham, east London, died at the scene on the A10 near Chittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday. A female passenger in...
BBC
Gainsborough driver injured after microwave thrown at windscreen
A driver was injured when a microwave oven thrown from a moped smashed into his car's windscreen. The motorist, a man in his 20s, saw the moped coming towards him without lights on in Heapham Road, Gainsborough at about 23:00 BST on Saturday. As it passed his Ford Fiesta, a...
BBC
Birmingham teen bitten by police dog while detained
A 14-year-old boy has been treated in hospital after being bitten by a West Midlands Police dog. The teenager was injured while being detained in Kingstanding, Birmingham, at around 21:00 BST on 11 October. Armed officers and a dog handler were responding to a call from a man who said...
