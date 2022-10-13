Read full article on original website
Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building
Whether you know it or not, if you've spent time at City Park in Glens Falls, you know 20 Maple St. The two-story brick building has spent years as the host of a Morgan Stanley office, situated alongside the Queensbury Hotel and Siam Thai Sushi. It's a small part of Glens Falls' face - and now, that face is getting some changes.
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward
Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It's the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train's first ride in three years, and it's making a local stop.
Ted’s Fish Fry to close North Troy location
Ted's Fish Fry has announced they will be closing their North Troy location, with their last day being Saturday, October 29.
Saratoga County Community Finally Gets a Bigger & Better Stewart’s Shop
Finally, the brand new Stewart's Shop has opened in Malta on Route 9. The official grand opening will be this Friday, October 21st and they will offer different specials throughout the day. The ribbon cutting will be at 10 am. Stewart's will also be donating $1500 to Wellspring to support their mission to end relationship and sexual abuse.
Saratoga County kicks off ‘Love our Locals $20.22’ campaign
The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced the kickoff to "Love our Locals $20.22," which will begin Friday, October 21, and run through the end of the year.
Alaturco opening Tuesday in Ballston Spa
A new Alaturco restaurant will be opening on 142 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa on Tuesday.
Injured hiker rescued at Moreau Lake State Park
An injured hiker was rescued at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday around 4 p.m. New York State Park Police responded to initial reports of an injured hiker, with aid from other agencies responding as well.
Hoffman Carwash offering free car wash with food donation
For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman's Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
TAKE 5 top prize winner sold at Latham Stewart’s
The New York State Lottery announced on Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October TAKE 5 drawing.
Northway exit in Latham closed for construction
Exit 6 on the Northway in Latham will be shut down this weekend for a new construction project. According to the Department of Transportation, the $1.4 million project will make it safer for drivers connecting from Troy Schenectady Road. The ramp from westbound Route 2 to the Northway north was...
New York State cannabis expo and career fair October 30
The New York State (NYS) Cannabis Expo and Career Fair will be held on Sunday, October 30 at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany.
Capital Region preparing for heavy rains
With heavy rain and flooding expected tonight the city of Albany Water Department out earlier to clean storm drains and reminding people to make sure they're free of leaves and debris.
One of the Country’s Best Small Cities to Live In is In Upstate New York!
This might not come as a surprise to anyone who grew up in Upstate New York and has visited this city. If you asked anyone in the area to tell you what city they think was a top small city that made the list of the best in the United States, I think most people would say the same one. Now a poll is out that just proves it to the whole country.
DEC Awards $1.35M In Land Trust Easement Grants
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced nearly $1.35 million in awards to four land trusts to help protect and preserve local forests. The awards were announced during a press conference at the Wiawaka Center for Women in Lake George, Warren County, with the Land Trust Alliance and other partners working together to protect forests and combat climate change.
Fairground ready for second year of holiday lights
In Albany, it may be "lights out" for a longstanding holiday light show. The Capital Holiday Lights event no longer has its home at Washington Park - but another event northeast of the city is looking to pick up the slack.
Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations
There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge embarking on new journey
The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he's a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region.
Malta Stewart’s opens in relocated spot, now has gas pumps
Stewart's Shops has relocated its Malta store just a short distance away from its previous location. The store used to be located at 2467 Route 9, and it's now on the other side of the roundabout at 2465 Route 9 next to Trustco Bank.
