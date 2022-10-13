ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Comments / 1

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Secrets found in 200-year-old Glens Falls building

Whether you know it or not, if you've spent time at City Park in Glens Falls, you know 20 Maple St. The two-story brick building has spent years as the host of a Morgan Stanley office, situated alongside the Queensbury Hotel and Siam Thai Sushi. It's a small part of Glens Falls' face - and now, that face is getting some changes.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Northway exit in Latham closed for construction

Exit 6 on the Northway in Latham will be shut down this weekend for a new construction project. According to the Department of Transportation, the $1.4 million project will make it safer for drivers connecting from Troy Schenectady Road. The ramp from westbound Route 2 to the Northway north was...
LATHAM, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

DEC Awards $1.35M In Land Trust Easement Grants

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced nearly $1.35 million in awards to four land trusts to help protect and preserve local forests. The awards were announced during a press conference at the Wiawaka Center for Women in Lake George, Warren County, with the Land Trust Alliance and other partners working together to protect forests and combat climate change.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations

There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
LATHAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy