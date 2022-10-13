Read full article on original website
One-Hit Wonders From the ’80s : Where Are They Now?
No era has seemingly spawned as many one-hit wonders as the ‘80s. Many factors contributed to the explosion. Advancements in technology – especially electronic synthesizers – gave young artists the chance to get in on the ground floor of a brand-new sound. International acts, especially those throughout Europe, were distributed to the U.S. market more than ever before. Meanwhile, music labels were flushed with money, resulting in many acts getting signed to recording contracts before they’d even laid down demos.
40 Years Ago: Kiss Refuses to Die Quietly With ‘I Love It Loud’
The Vinnie Vincent era of Kiss did not start quietly. "I Love It Loud," co-written with Gene Simmons by the man then known as Vincent Cusano, was the first single released from Kiss' 1982 album Creatures of the Night and one of three he helped pen for the album. (The others were "Killer" with Simmons and "I Still Love You" with Paul Stanley.)
Queen releases a never heard ballad sung by Freddie Mercury and it has fans in tears
Haunting, beautiful and powerful.
Why Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ / ‘We Are the Champions’ Endures
"Bohemian Rhapsody" may be Queen's most noteworthy single, but "We Will Rock You" / "We Are the Champions" is their most ubiquitous. The single featuring both songs from News of the World album reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its release on Oct. 7, 1977. "We Will Rock You" / "We Are the Champions" also hit No. 2 on the U.K. charts on the way to four-times platinum sales.
Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable Without Signature Beard and Mustache in New Photo
Johnny Depp has made a rare red carpet appearance!. The actor and musician stepped out for SiriusXM's Town Hall alongside Jeff Beck on Oct. 12 in New York. The duo are promoting their album "18." However, fans were quick to notice that there was something different about the 59-year-old actor's...
msn.com
Victoria Beckham explains decision to remove David Beckham’s tattoo from her wrist
Now that celebrities are removing their romantic tattoos, sparking rumors of breakup and divorce, most recently with Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. It’s no surprise that some online speculation started after Victoria Beckham removed a tattoo with her husband’s David Beckham initials. The designer and singer, who recently...
Her Dying Friend Saw Angels Outside Her Window (Opinion)
Today I was having a long chat with cousin. She told me the story of her friend who died when they were both 21 years old. The young lady was stricken with cancer (leukemia). She remembers going to her friend's house every day and knew that her friend was ill but did not really consider that her friend would actually die.
New Cover Puts Joe Walsh’s ‘Life’s Been Good’ Back on the Charts
More than 40 years after its release, the Joe Walsh classic “Life’s Been Good” is being embraced by a new generation of music fans thanks to a popular updated version by reggae-rock group Dirty Heads. The original tune arrived in 1978 on Walsh’s fourth solo album, But...
netflixjunkie.com
Where Are ‘The Watcher’ Couple Now? Here’s What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus
In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
comicon.com
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Delivers Too Late Six Episodes Into Its Fifth Season
It might be too little too late, but The Handmaid’s Tale has probably delivered it’s best hour of the season six (of ten) episodes in. Actually, it’s not even a great episode necessarily. It just has the best plot points that kick the show out of its mundane slump and finally put it on a trajectory towards an interesting plot line. Unfortunately, this season is already beyond the halfway mark. If, perhaps, these things happened earlier in the season, they could have put the characters in a space that was more engaging and entertaining so that they can actually do stuff. Instead, viewers will just have to wait and see if these developments actually lead the season towards a fulfilling climax.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre
There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm?
Who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. One of the more enigmatic characters in the fantasy series House of the Dragon is Mysaria, who, despite not being a Targaryen, a noble, or a great warrior, is one of the most influential people in Westeros.
Refinery29
TikTok Loves The Russian Manicure, But There’s A Serious Catch
Among nail artists, the Russian manicure is a beauty trend which is often spoken about in hushed tones. But it has started to gain serious popularity recently and, on social media, even viral status. 'Russian manicure near me' is currently a top googled nail search and on TikTok you'll spot...
George Clooney Renovated His Studio City House! See Photos of His Family-Friendly Home
As one of Hollywood’s leading men, it’s no surprise that George Clooney lives in a home fit for royalty. The Ticket to Paradise star and his wife, Amal Clooney, had their house in Studio City, California, completely renovated. Now, it’s the perfect place to raise their two children, twins Alexander and Ella.
netflixjunkie.com
Despite Tiff With Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Shared a Sweet Moment With Princess Charlotte During Queen’s State Funeral
The differences between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are not unknown to the world. The two royal women have had several disagreements from the very beginning. In one of her interviews, Meghan even accused the Princess of Wales of making her cry just before her wedding. The rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges was quite evident during the Queen’s funeral and service.
tvinsider.com
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Boss Reveals What Would’ve Happened Next After Series Finale
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Chesapeake Shores series finale “All or Nothing at All.”]. Chesapeake Shores has fittingly gone out on a happy note, as we expected from a Hallmark series. A quick recap of where the finale left everyone: Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan...
Charlie Puth Says He Thinks Harry Styles Doesn't Like Him Very Much, And The Story Is Honestly Very Relatable
"Haven't heard from him since. I don't think he likes me very much."
New Judas Priest Album ‘Not Far From Being Finished’
Judas Priest has almost completed work on their 19th album, bassist Ian Hill reported. There’s no release date yet for the follow-up to 2018’s Firepower, but in a new interview with Vinyl Writer Music, Hill offered a hint at what to expect. “There is an album in the...
Ultimate Classic Rock
