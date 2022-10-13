Read full article on original website
Related
Russian commander admits situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) - The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they are under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow claims to have annexed just weeks ago.
Russia can rebuild military in 2-4 years: Estonia
Russia will likely need two to four years to rebuild its military to the strength before the Ukraine war, Estonia's defense minister said Tuesday, urging continued pressure to keep Moscow in check. On a visit to Washington, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur predicted a long war and urged the West to stand with Ukrainians until they achieve victory for "the free world."
This Could Be Our First Look At A New Stealthy Chinese Drone
Chinese internetA mystery Chinese drone that appeared in a recent video may be the elusive Star Shadow, so far seen only in model form.
Comments / 0