Just Sayin
5d ago

Bubba has been eliminated but I bet you'll keep writing glowing stories about him every single day.FYI: No one cares about Bubba Wallace. He's a racist that is only in Nascar cause he's black and no one wants to deal with the aftermath of having fired him.

Alex Drake
5d ago

NEWSBREAK: The White House announced today that, since points which use math are racist, Wallace will be invited to the White House where he will be presented with a special " Presidential Medal of Participitation". In addition, President Biden announced the Jan 6th committee will be holding public hearings on NASCAR to determine how racism can be tied into the fact that Bubba sucks as a driver. The President was quite adamant when he stated, " I want to honor Bubba for being him because if he wasn't him, we couldnt honor him unless the other guy was him after all. Now, where the hell is my pudding? The nurse promised me pudding."

Ruth Webb
5d ago

He was never in contention. Kurt bushes car was. He kicked Gibbs off that ride. He still couldn’t drive! He’s not a class 1 nascar driver! Never will be!

Related
Sportscasting

Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms

Mark Martin relived his 1998 win at Las Vegas by making a pace lap in the No. 6 car on Sunday. While it was a memorable experience, he later revealed on social media how he was hurt when no one from RFK Racing even stopped to say hello. The post Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

The South Point 400 is getting underway in Las Vegas and Bubba Wallace is hoping to keep building momentum in what has been his best season so far. Wallace finished ninth out of 36 in the qualifying races - just .41 seconds behind pole leader Tyler Reddick. Ahead of the big race, Wallace had a message for the fans:
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NASCAR Fans Calling For Serious Bubba Wallace Punishment

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is probably in a lot of trouble for his actions after crashing during today's South Point 400 in Las Vegas. The fans certainly hope he is at least. Wallace and Larson made contact during Stage Two and Wallace hit a wall. But on the bounceback he and Larson collided, causing their cars to spin out of control and into a wall for double wreck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos

Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
Larry Brown Sports

Bubba Wallace gets physical with Kyle Larson after wreck

Bubba Wallace got physical with Kyle Larson after their wreck during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. The drivers were on lap 95, and Larson was trying to get past both Wallace and Kevin Harvick. Harvick got out of the way, but Larson slid up the track and bumped Wallace into the wall. Wallace flipped out after being bumped and retaliated. He came across the track to bump Larson, wrecking both of them. The caution flag came out after that.
Racing News

Chase Elliott comments after he shooed away NASCAR TV camera

Chase Elliott was frustrated after the Charlotte Roval; NASCAR driver reflects on his actions. Last weekend, NASCAR returned to Charlotte, North Carolina. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course hosted the playoff cut race for the Round of 12, eliminating four playoff drivers. Chase Elliott is the most popular NASCAR driver....
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News

Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Pretty Wild Car News

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some pretty fascinating car news on Monday afternoon. The former legendary NASCAR driver took to Twitter to announce that a possum was found in the engine bay of one of the cars that got delivered. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found...
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Reveals Who He’s Rooting for at NASCAR’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

With NASCAR’s South Point 400 set to take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday (October 16th), Kid Rock is announcing who is rooting for in the upcoming race. In his latest Instagram post, Kid declared he was rooting for #99 Daniel Suárez and #1 Ross Chastain. “Let’s go #99!” he declared. “Who will be tuning in to watch my boys #99 Daniel Suárez in the Kid Rocks Honky Tonk Car and the #1 Ross Chastain in the Tootsies Orchid Lounge car today? I will be def cracking a cold one and cheering them both on!”
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash

Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday’s incident at Las Vegas and also pushed away a NASCAR official. The suspension handed down Tuesday falls under NASCAR’s behavioral policy, and technically could cover most of Wallace’s actions at Las Vegas. But Steve O’Donnell, the executive in charge of competition and racing operations, said the penalties were for Wallace’s dangerous and deliberate retaliation against Larson, not the fracas a few moments later. “When we look at how that incident occurred, in our minds, (it was) really a dangerous act that we thought was intentional and put other competitors at risk,” O’Donnell said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

NASCAR playoffs: Joey Logano wins South Point 400 in Las Vegas

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 kicked off Sunday with the South Point 400 in Las Vegas, where Joey Logano picked up his third win of the season. It was the seventh race of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in November, when just four drivers will compete in the highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Road & Track

Watch Mario Andretti's Long-Awaited Lap in a Modern F1 Car

During May's Miami Grand Prix, McLaren boss Zak Brown promised 1978 Formula 1 champion and all-around auto racing legend Mario Andretti that he could drive a modern F1 car. Yesterday, during the Velocity Invitational at Laguna Seca, that opportunity finally came to fruition. This content is imported from YouTube. You...
racer.com

OPINION: Reinvention is Kurt Busch's greatest achievement

One of the greatest things Kurt Busch achieved in his NASCAR career will not be found on a statistic sheet, nor shown in a highlight reel when he’s eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame. Considering Busch spent 23 years making starts at stock car racing’s highest level, that...
