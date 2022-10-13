Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Downtown Pittsburgh

Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Downtown Pittsburgh early Thursday, Pittsburgh police said.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Seventh Street around 2:10 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, police said.

Police said officers found a man down on the street and medics took him to a hospital with a possible broken leg.

The driver who hit the pedestrian did not remain at the scene.

Police are investigating.