West Lafayette, IN

WLCSC board recommends demolishing portion of Happy Hollow building

By Noe Padilla, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 5 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — At October’s meeting, the WLCSC heard a presentation regarding a capital improvement plan for the district, which included the demolition of a portion of the Happy Hollow building.

Bill Payne, the project executive for Fanning Howey, explained to the board that although the gymnasium and newer portions of the building were still in great condition and suitable for use by the public, the cost needed to restore the two-story classroom wing of the building was too expensive to justify the need for the construction.

“The two-story classroom has a number of deficiencies in terms of mechanical and electrical systems, exterior non-insulated window wall and the rule of thumb that we see often is, if you get to the point you’re spending, or you would have to spend almost 70 percent of the cost of new construction to improve and make components in a building useful. Then usually the funding sources will not be available for that,” said Payne.

“So, what we’re going to come back with is a suggestion where you save the largest spaces such as this (school board meeting room), it’s still very serviceable… but then maybe you demolish the two-story portion and do not replace it as a whole,” Payne said to the board.

He went on to recommend that the board should use some of the space within the non-demolished portion of the building for administrative use.

The board did not need to vote on the matter at October’s meeting, but board members did address Payne’s recommendation.

Board member Yue Yin asked Payne what the benefits would be to demolishing the building and if there was no way that the board could restore the building.

Payne did say that if the board wanted to, they could renovate the building. Based on when the building was built, the board would need to bring the building up to code which would be an expensive renovation.

He also stated that the building isn’t being used, and if the board did not have future plans for the building, the cost of the renovation wouldn’t necessarily be justified.

Payne also noted that if the two-story portion of the building was to be demolished, it would give his team access to the plumbing in the area, which would allow his team to remove and replace a portion of the plumbing system that is currently an issue for the WLCSC.

Payne said that he would bring several ideas for the board to review at next month’s meeting.

Beyond the demolishing of a portion of Happy Hollow, Payne also spoke about other facilities in the WLCSC district that would need a capital improvement plan.

Capital improvement plan spans 10 years

The purpose of the capital improvement plan is to give the WLCSC board an idea of any potential improvements or replacements that Fanning Howey believes their facilities will need within the next 10 years.

The types of improvements can range from things as simple as carpet, lighting, and ceiling panels, to more costly issues like external walls, roofing, and the foundation of each building, to name a few.

“Those are the types of things that we’re going to be looking at in the development of a capital improvement plan over a 10-year period. It puts you in a position so you could address those and proactively change out components that have past their useful service life, if you will. And plan for those costs over a ten-year period rather than being surprised,” said Bill Payne, project executive for Fanning Howey.

Payne and his team examined each of the WLCSC school facilities and highlighted protentional maintenance for the West Lafayette Elementary School, Athletic Complex and Happy Hollow building.

When it came to the elementary school, Payne complimented the current overall condition of the building, but he noted the need to address some maintenance issues regarding the school’s sidewalks, asphalt and the school’s tennis courts.

Regarding the Athletic Complex, Payne noted that the facility’s concession stand, player locker rooms and coach areas within the support building could potentially need some attention in the upcoming years. He also spoke about addressing some improvements to the visitor access to the facility as well as possibly expanding the parking area.

Payne mentioned that they had discussed about the potential of adding artificial turf to the field in the future but didn’t elaborate on the matter.

Related
Current Publishing

Westfield council OKs land as ERA for medical office project

City leaders in Westfield have designated 5 acres as an economic revitalization area tied to the proposed development of a 60,000-square-foot medical office building. The Westfield City Council approved a resolution during its Oct. 10 meeting to declare the ERA for the project being developed at 535 Park St. by Nexcore Companies LLC. Kai Chuck, economic development director for the city, told the council that the three-story development is a $34 million investment and would create 32 new jobs with an average wage of $35 per hour.
WESTFIELD, IN
WLFI.com

Oldest campus building at Purdue University set for renovations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University's oldest campus building is slated for renovations. A $47 million project will transform University Hall into a front door for Purdue and the College of Liberal Arts. Most of the building's classrooms and offices will be converted into open-concept study spaces. "When...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Carmel neighbors oppose development of 6-story apartment complex next to their homes

CARMEL, Ind. — Their message is in plain sight. "We're under attack by the city of Carmel, basically," said Charles Demler, who bought and distributed yard signs opposing the construction of a six-story apartment building next to his neighborhood. "Johnson Addition is the second oldest neighborhood in Carmel and there are affordable homes. There's not affordable homes in Carmel. We want to try and preserve our neighborhood."
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Fishers startup moving to new HQ, adding 300 jobs

When attendees at the Daytime Emmy Awards reached into their swag bags, they found a sticker that could revolutionize the way we share video. Founder & CEO John Wechsler shows us how spokenote works.
FISHERS, IN
indyschild.com

Magic of Lights returns to Ruoff Music Center, Nov. 18

Magic of Lights is a dazzling drive-through experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters created with the latest LED technology. Experience the light displays from the comfort and safety of your car as you wind through the sparkling path of Noblesville’s favorite holiday tradition. One carload, one price. At...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

The spirit of The Ledger is alive & well in Noblesville

Former members of the Noblesville Daily Ledger staff gathered for dinner Thursday evening at the Jim Dandy restaurant. The Ledger, Hamilton County’s daily newspaper for more than 100 years, is no longer in existence, but employees gather each year to maintain friendships and share memories of their newspaper days.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbarger, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbarger hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk

ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
ANDERSON, IN
WANE-TV

Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Darlington Holiday Warehouse has officially opened up for the holiday season and is ready to begin its annual tradition of providing tons of gifts at discounted prices. Located at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd., the warehouse opened Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Lebanon animal rescue provides temporary home for small animals

LEBANON, Indiana — At the Chicken Nugget and Gang rescue, there are chickens for sure. But there are also doves, chinchillas, hamsters, and bunnies — lots of bunnies. Keir Schutte and her husband, Fritz, started the rescue out of the garage in 2015 after realizing how many small animals are abandoned each year by their owners who were unaware of how to take care of them.
LEBANON, IN
readthereporter.com

No more Noblesville Christmas parades

Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
MARION COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Logansport Police Station

The City of Logansport and Steinberger Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 14, 2022 for the new Logansport Police Station. The project will renovate the former Logansport Juvenile Correctional facility located at 729 High St for $5.84 million and will use mostly local contractors. SOURCE: City of Logansport.
LOGANSPORT, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases

INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Residents, pets escape overnight house fire in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. – Two people and two pets escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home in Lebanon overnight. According to the Lebanon Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Edgewood Drive around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Lebanon police officers were...
LEBANON, IN
Journal & Courier

