When Kay County voters arrived at their polling place in late August, they were greeted by an urgent sign asking them to step up and become precinct officials. Election officials in the rural county, home to 44,000 people along the Kansas border, began displaying the notices two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many elderly poll workers to sit out. With less than five weeks remaining until the Nov. 8 general election, the need persists.

KAY COUNTY, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO