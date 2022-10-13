Read full article on original website
Related
kgou.org
As November nears, many county election boards look to add poll workers
When Kay County voters arrived at their polling place in late August, they were greeted by an urgent sign asking them to step up and become precinct officials. Election officials in the rural county, home to 44,000 people along the Kansas border, began displaying the notices two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many elderly poll workers to sit out. With less than five weeks remaining until the Nov. 8 general election, the need persists.
kgou.org
RSV is beginning to tick up in Oklahoma
Oklahoma doctors are beginning to see cases of a common respiratory virus that can be dangerous for children. The rise is in line with annual trends. Respiratory Syncytial Virus can present pretty similarly to the cold or a flu, and it’s usually not a serious concern in adults. It has many symptoms, but they combine to restrict airways. Smaller airways in children mean the issue can become severe much more quickly.
Comments / 0