Des Moines, IA

Meet Democrat Austin Baeth, the lone candidate in Sherman Hill's Iowa House District 36

By opinion
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r3PQY_0iXCH2wo00

First-time candidate Austin Baeth is running unopposed for Iowa House District 36 this fall.

Baeth, a Democrat, is the only candidate on the ballot for the Des Moines-based district, which includes the Sherman Hill neighborhood and the area surrounding Gray's Lake.

Baeth defeated five other Democrats in the June primary election, taking 49% of the vote.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal, statewide and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Who is Austin Baeth?

Age: 37

Party: Democrat

Where did you grow up? Des Moines

Current town of residence: Des Moines

Education: Doctor of Medicine from the University of Iowa

Occupation: Primary care physician

Political experience and civic activities: Community advocate for the use of science to inform public health and education policy.

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Baeth: My top mission will be to expose the influence that big campaign donors have on our state political system, which compels lawmakers to choose politics over the people they serve. Instead, I will champion the use of evidence-based policymaking that serves the greater good in Iowa.

Iowans are struggling with rising costs and inflation. What can the state do to help them make ends meet?

Baeth: While inflationary pressures are difficult to mitigate at the state level, states can help those who struggle most to pay their bills. At a time when most states have large budget surpluses like Iowa, several (including Maine, Colorado, Georgia, and Hawaii) have chosen to send direct cash payments to taxpayers. This is an equitable strategy that especially helps those most struggling to get by. Unfortunately, the Iowa GOP's new flat tax scheme instead disproportionately gives money back to the wealthiest Iowans and does very little for the rest. This should be repealed.

What do you believe Iowa’s abortion policy should be? Do you think abortion should be banned entirely? Do you think Iowa should have no restrictions? If you believe there should be some restrictions, please be specific about the restrictions and the exceptions you support.

Baeth: It's crucial that I allow my patients to direct their health care. I provide the medical evidence and let them decide how to take care of their body. There's no room for the government in these health decisions. Abortion is health care. It's also controversial and polarizing. I believe every individual's belief about abortion should be respected but not imposed upon others. When do cells become a person? As there is no way to prove exactly when personhood begins, it is wrong for government to make this determination based on beliefs rather than facts. Abortion should remain legal in Iowa.

What is the best way to improve Iowa’s education system?

Baeth: Fund it like you mean it. If Iowa is to regain its stature as the nation's leader in public education, we need to prioritize its funding. Let teachers teach. Use public money only for public schools. End the culture wars that unfairly target educators and their students.

What new laws, if any, do you believe Iowa should pass regarding guns?

Baeth: My dad and I have hunted pheasants together since I was twelve. I'm not running to "take away your guns." But we need to seriously focus on gun safety. The crucial first step is defeating the proposed constitutional amendment about guns on the November ballot. If this passes, due to the proposed "strict scrutiny" standard, it may be impossible to enact common-sense gun safety legislation. We need universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders, also known as "red flag laws." And we need to restrict high-capacity magazines and AR-15 style rifles. They hunt people, not pheasants.

