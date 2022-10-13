ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, IA

Meet the 3 candidates competing for Iowa House District 38 in Jasper County

By opinion
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euVkq_0iXCGy5400

Republican state Rep. Jon Dunwell is seeking his first full term in the Iowa House after winning a special election for a Newton-based seat last year.

He faces a challenge from Democrat Erick Zehr and Libertarian Michael Wood for Iowa House District 38, which includes Newton, Colfax and much of rural Jasper County.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal, statewide and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Who is Jon Dunwell?

Age: 56

Party: Republican

Where did you grow up? Shakopee, Minnesota

Current town of residence: Newton

Education: Bachelor of Arts

Occupation: Financial Representative & Business Coach

Political experience and civic activities: Served 1 year in the Iowa House, Pine Hills Community Council, Main Street, President of Rotary, Newton Chamber, Metro YMCA Board, Senior Chaplain for the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Who is Michael Wood?

Age: 51

Party: Libertarian

Where did you grow up? Colfax

Current town of residence: Colfax

Education: Colfax-Mingo High School

Occupation: Manufacturing

Political experience and civic activities: None

Who is Erick Zehr?

Age: 36

Party: Democrat

Where did you grow up? Iowa City

Current town of residence: Newton

Education: Physics education

Occupation: Energy Efficiency Engineer

Political experience and civic activities: Volunteer work and supporting local organizations

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Dunwell: Property tax (truth in taxation) — eliminating the phantom property tax increases created through property assessment increases.

Wood: Protecting Iowans' individual rights and liberties. I would do everything I could to ensure women's reproductive rights, marriage equality, 2nd Amendment rights. The first bill that I would introduce would be to legalize recreational marijuana use in Iowa and to release anyone that is imprisoned for personal marijuana use. The taxes from the legal sales could be utilized for addiction treatment and mental health care.

Zehr: There are many critical issues facing the next legislative session. The top priority for my district is making sure our representative will protect public schools and make sure they are properly funded and supported.

Iowans are struggling with rising costs and inflation. What can the state do to help them make ends meet?

Dunwell: Three key impacts we can have as a state on inflation.

1) The implementation of our tax cut plan. The 3.9% Flat Tax and elimination of taxes on retirement income provide Iowans a needed pay raise.

2) Conservative fiscal management of the state budget aligned with established priorities allows Iowans to keep more of their money.

3) Bringing truth in taxation to property taxes. Truth in taxation deals with the phantom tax increases created through property assessment increases.

Wood: The state needs to use the budget surplus to reduce individual income tax and homeowners' property taxes, allowing Iowans to keep more of their money.

Zehr: Rising costs are an issue that affects everyone and requires those in power to work together on solutions. Thankfully gas prices have come down, but long term, we have to look toward energy independence and Iowa’s role in that. Our bottom dollar shouldn’t be subject to the whims of corrupt dictators and oil-fueled governments. Renewables like wind and solar paired with advanced fuel solutions would help us drive the market and protect the environment simultaneously. Also, increasing subsidies for child care wages and scholarships, as well as protecting/raising the child care tax credit are examples of ways to help young families and workers.

What do you believe Iowa’s abortion policy should be? Do you think abortion should be banned entirely? Do you think Iowa should have no restrictions? If you believe there should be some restrictions, please be specific about the restrictions and the exceptions you support.

Dunwell: I will bring to the discussion what science and medicine continue to reveal, the mystery of life. We know at conception a unique DNA identity is created. At 6 weeks a heartbeat is present and within a short period of time, individual organs begin to form with response to stimuli becoming detectable. Therefore, I will be an advocate for valuing and protecting life from conception forward.

Wood: The best people to make the health care decisions of a pregnant woman is her doctor and herself, not the state of Iowa. That's why in the early stages of pregnancy there shouldn't be any restrictions on abortions. I would consider supporting a bill that would disallow 3rd-trimester abortion unless there is a medical need.

Zehr: Put simply, I trust the women of Iowa to make their own health-related decisions. The government should have very little, if any, say in the matter. In no uncertain terms, there should never be a total ban on abortion, as there are truly horrible situations that can arise as a result. There should always be exceptions, including non-consensual conception, fetal viability & protection of the mother’s health. Anything less is borderline inhumane. Raising a family is one of life’s truest joys, and the choice to start or continue one should not be made by the government, but by the parents.

What is the best way to improve Iowa’s education system?

Dunwell: Empower teachers as impactful professionals that deserve our commensurate respect and support. Their knowledge, creativity, and insight need to balance the top-down approach. Open the door for greater creativity and flexibility on the local level in addressing declining enrollment, staffing, and funding needs. Give parents high-quality educational options with the freedom to pursue what’s best for their family. Focus resources on the highest return for a student. Move away from the “one-size-fits-all” standard and replace it with a greater focus on recognizing individual and future applicability. Promote educational partnership and transparency between school leadership and parents.

Wood: Allowing parents to send their children to their school of choice, private school, homeschooling, would help the parents get their children to the right place for the students learning styles. I have four children and two of them fit in well with the way the school teaches and two do not.

Zehr: Public education is foundational to the promise of America, and we must invest in our future by ensuring our children receive a quality education. Improvements start with treating our teachers/educators with respect, and appreciating their choice to serve our children. The best people to make decisions about education are those who have dedicated their lives to studying them, and we need to trust they know what is best for today’s youth. Also, there isn’t a “shortage” of teachers — they are scattered amongst other, better-paying jobs. Teacher salaries must stay competitive so we don’t lose highly-trained educators to other opportunities.

What new laws, if any, do you believe Iowa should pass regarding guns?

Dunwell: The 2nd Amendment is a fundamental right that should be recognized in our Iowa Constitution.

Wood: The only new law that we need is to protect responsible gun-owning citizens from employer discrimination. I would hate to lose my job because someone, with irrational fears of guns finds out that I went squirrel hunting on the weekend.

Zehr: Gun laws get bogged down by extremism, and we the people suffer the consequences. I support the Second Amendment, but unfettered access to weapons is a recipe for disaster, and like anything dangerous, there should be reasonable protections and laws regarding their use.

There are common-sense ideas that would help protect average citizens without putting undue burden on lawful gun owners.

We should strengthen background checks, raise the minimum buying age (or enhance scrutiny on young buyers) and revisit the “boyfriend” loopholes, and other similar preventative metrics. Also, lower the waiting period on suppressors, they are a stigmatized safety accessory.

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks DeJear for not standing during a speech

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new ad is attacking Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) for not standing to support local law enforcement during Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) Condition of the State address in January 2022. Then, asks the viewers to imagine her policies as Governor. Source: Kim...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Reynolds, DeJear meet in Iowa gubernatorial debate

JOHNSTON, IOWA (WHO) — On Monday, October 17th, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Deidre DeJear meet for their only debate before the November 8th general election. Reynolds, a Republican, is seeking her second full term as governor of Iowa. DeJear, a Democrat, is seeking her first term in elected office. She previously ran for Secretary […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

New Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released in gubernatorial race

Show You Care: A place for men to recover from substance abuse issues. The Safe Place Foundation is a non-profit in Cedar Rapids that's helped homeless men recovering from substance abuse for decades. Friends help out Waterloo woman with breast cancer who had coordinated charity efforts. Updated: 6 hours ago.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa voters to decide on 'strict scrutiny' gun rights amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Nov. 8, Iowans will vote on adding a gun rights amendment to Iowa's constitution. The amendment just needs a simple majority of votes to pass. Supporters say a constitutional amendment is necessary to protect gun owner's rights to keep and bear arms. Opponents worry it could make it more difficult to pass new gun control measures and easier to overturn existing gun laws.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

New Rule: Iowa School District Will Allow Staff to Carry Weapons

It's a hot-button issue, to say the least: teachers and faculty carrying a weapon in a school, during regular hours, with students present. A discussion where you're almost certain to find many differences of opinion. One Iowa school district has just OK'd staff to carry weapons on school grounds, making...
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Iowa Poll shows the gap in governor’s race continues to be high, while the race for U.S. Senate is narrowing

The latest Iowa Poll shows the gap in the Iowa governor’s race is still wide; however, the race for U.S. Senate is tightening. The latest poll numbers released over the weekend by The Des Moines Register show incumbent Republican governor Kim Reynolds has a 17-point lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, earning 52% of likely voters. 35% of those voters said they would cast a ballot for DeJear, while 4% preferred Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart. Reynolds held a similar 17-point lead in the last Iowa poll, which was taken in July.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Thousands of trout to be plunked into Iowa lakes starting this week

The Iowa DNR’s fall trout stocking gets underway this Wednesday. Northeast Iowa fisheries supervisor, Mike Steuck says they’ll stock 18 lakes and ponds across the state. “Depending upon the body of water, it’s around a thousand, between one-thousand and two-thousand fish just depends on the size. The bigger bodies of water, they’ll get more fish,” Steuck says. The stocking was started to allow everyone a chance to catch trout close to where they live so they don’t have to drive to northeast Iowa’s trout streams.
IOWA STATE
B100

The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising

Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland

In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
iowapublicradio.org

What you need to know about voting early in Iowa in 2022

Iowans can vote in this fall's midterm election for U.S. Senate, members of Congress, governor, state lawmakers, and more. It's the first major election since Republicans in the Iowa Legislature passed sweeping voting law changes last year that shortened the time allowed for voting by mail, voting early in person, and voting in person on Election Day.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Six things for Iowa educators to consider before voting

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for elevent years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. He grew up in Shellsburg, Iowa. He can be reached at BruceLear2419@gmail.com. Dear...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: A moose on the loose in an Iowa cornfield

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — He was way above the corn. Diana Winner spent the morning scanning this cornfield with her binoculars, hoping for another glimpse of the moose. He was there all night. She first spotted the moose wandering through the field as she was driving her children to school.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks. Soil erosion is a major problem in Iowa, notably for farmers who lose topsoil from their fields. But soil is also […] The post State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ALTOONA, IA
kelo.com

Iowa Governor ranked country’s best Governor

DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — According to a major think-tank, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is number one. The Cato Institute, a nonpartisan association, named Reynolds the top governor in the nation for fiscal responsibility in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors. The biennial report card...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Gas Prices On The Decline After Weeks Of Rising Costs

(Des Moines, IA) — Gas prices in Iowa continue to fluctuate after dropping seven-cents in the last week. According to Triple-A, regular unleaded is averaging three-64 a gallon. Prices in Iowa are about 16-cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 55-cents per gallon higher than a year ago. There was an increase in price at the pump over the last few weeks, but the cost is seeing a decline again.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance

Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Treasurer Fitzgerald’s Invest in Iowa Auction Nets $1.7 Million for the State

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announces the results of the October Invest in Iowa auction. “This month’s Invest in Iowa auction was one of the most successful auctions we have seen in recent years,” said Fitzgerald. “My office will deposit more than $85 million across nineteen financial institutions in Iowa. With a 4% minimum bid rate, the highest we’ve seen since October 2007, we will net over $1.7 million in interest earned for the State.”
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy