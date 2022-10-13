Meet the 3 candidates competing for Iowa House District 38 in Jasper County

Republican state Rep. Jon Dunwell is seeking his first full term in the Iowa House after winning a special election for a Newton-based seat last year.

He faces a challenge from Democrat Erick Zehr and Libertarian Michael Wood for Iowa House District 38, which includes Newton, Colfax and much of rural Jasper County.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal, statewide and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Who is Jon Dunwell?

Age: 56

Party: Republican

Where did you grow up? Shakopee, Minnesota

Current town of residence: Newton

Education: Bachelor of Arts

Occupation: Financial Representative & Business Coach

Political experience and civic activities: Served 1 year in the Iowa House, Pine Hills Community Council, Main Street, President of Rotary, Newton Chamber, Metro YMCA Board, Senior Chaplain for the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Who is Michael Wood?

Age: 51

Party: Libertarian

Where did you grow up? Colfax

Current town of residence: Colfax

Education: Colfax-Mingo High School

Occupation: Manufacturing

Political experience and civic activities: None

Who is Erick Zehr?

Age: 36

Party: Democrat

Where did you grow up? Iowa City

Current town of residence: Newton

Education: Physics education

Occupation: Energy Efficiency Engineer

Political experience and civic activities: Volunteer work and supporting local organizations

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Dunwell: Property tax (truth in taxation) — eliminating the phantom property tax increases created through property assessment increases.

Wood: Protecting Iowans' individual rights and liberties. I would do everything I could to ensure women's reproductive rights, marriage equality, 2nd Amendment rights. The first bill that I would introduce would be to legalize recreational marijuana use in Iowa and to release anyone that is imprisoned for personal marijuana use. The taxes from the legal sales could be utilized for addiction treatment and mental health care.

Zehr: There are many critical issues facing the next legislative session. The top priority for my district is making sure our representative will protect public schools and make sure they are properly funded and supported.

Iowans are struggling with rising costs and inflation. What can the state do to help them make ends meet?

Dunwell: Three key impacts we can have as a state on inflation.

1) The implementation of our tax cut plan. The 3.9% Flat Tax and elimination of taxes on retirement income provide Iowans a needed pay raise.

2) Conservative fiscal management of the state budget aligned with established priorities allows Iowans to keep more of their money.

3) Bringing truth in taxation to property taxes. Truth in taxation deals with the phantom tax increases created through property assessment increases.

Wood: The state needs to use the budget surplus to reduce individual income tax and homeowners' property taxes, allowing Iowans to keep more of their money.

Zehr: Rising costs are an issue that affects everyone and requires those in power to work together on solutions. Thankfully gas prices have come down, but long term, we have to look toward energy independence and Iowa’s role in that. Our bottom dollar shouldn’t be subject to the whims of corrupt dictators and oil-fueled governments. Renewables like wind and solar paired with advanced fuel solutions would help us drive the market and protect the environment simultaneously. Also, increasing subsidies for child care wages and scholarships, as well as protecting/raising the child care tax credit are examples of ways to help young families and workers.

What do you believe Iowa’s abortion policy should be? Do you think abortion should be banned entirely? Do you think Iowa should have no restrictions? If you believe there should be some restrictions, please be specific about the restrictions and the exceptions you support.

Dunwell: I will bring to the discussion what science and medicine continue to reveal, the mystery of life. We know at conception a unique DNA identity is created. At 6 weeks a heartbeat is present and within a short period of time, individual organs begin to form with response to stimuli becoming detectable. Therefore, I will be an advocate for valuing and protecting life from conception forward.

Wood: The best people to make the health care decisions of a pregnant woman is her doctor and herself, not the state of Iowa. That's why in the early stages of pregnancy there shouldn't be any restrictions on abortions. I would consider supporting a bill that would disallow 3rd-trimester abortion unless there is a medical need.

Zehr: Put simply, I trust the women of Iowa to make their own health-related decisions. The government should have very little, if any, say in the matter. In no uncertain terms, there should never be a total ban on abortion, as there are truly horrible situations that can arise as a result. There should always be exceptions, including non-consensual conception, fetal viability & protection of the mother’s health. Anything less is borderline inhumane. Raising a family is one of life’s truest joys, and the choice to start or continue one should not be made by the government, but by the parents.

What is the best way to improve Iowa’s education system?

Dunwell: Empower teachers as impactful professionals that deserve our commensurate respect and support. Their knowledge, creativity, and insight need to balance the top-down approach. Open the door for greater creativity and flexibility on the local level in addressing declining enrollment, staffing, and funding needs. Give parents high-quality educational options with the freedom to pursue what’s best for their family. Focus resources on the highest return for a student. Move away from the “one-size-fits-all” standard and replace it with a greater focus on recognizing individual and future applicability. Promote educational partnership and transparency between school leadership and parents.

Wood: Allowing parents to send their children to their school of choice, private school, homeschooling, would help the parents get their children to the right place for the students learning styles. I have four children and two of them fit in well with the way the school teaches and two do not.

Zehr: Public education is foundational to the promise of America, and we must invest in our future by ensuring our children receive a quality education. Improvements start with treating our teachers/educators with respect, and appreciating their choice to serve our children. The best people to make decisions about education are those who have dedicated their lives to studying them, and we need to trust they know what is best for today’s youth. Also, there isn’t a “shortage” of teachers — they are scattered amongst other, better-paying jobs. Teacher salaries must stay competitive so we don’t lose highly-trained educators to other opportunities.

What new laws, if any, do you believe Iowa should pass regarding guns?

Dunwell: The 2nd Amendment is a fundamental right that should be recognized in our Iowa Constitution.

Wood: The only new law that we need is to protect responsible gun-owning citizens from employer discrimination. I would hate to lose my job because someone, with irrational fears of guns finds out that I went squirrel hunting on the weekend.

Zehr: Gun laws get bogged down by extremism, and we the people suffer the consequences. I support the Second Amendment, but unfettered access to weapons is a recipe for disaster, and like anything dangerous, there should be reasonable protections and laws regarding their use.

There are common-sense ideas that would help protect average citizens without putting undue burden on lawful gun owners.

We should strengthen background checks, raise the minimum buying age (or enhance scrutiny on young buyers) and revisit the “boyfriend” loopholes, and other similar preventative metrics. Also, lower the waiting period on suppressors, they are a stigmatized safety accessory.