DMPS settles lawsuit over sexual misconduct by JROTC instructor for $250,000

The parents of a student who was sexually pursued by her Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps instructor have settled a lawsuit against Des Moines Public Schools for $250,000, according to their attorneys.

The suit, which the plaintiffs dismissed Oct. 7, concerned retired Army Sgt. Robert Webb, who pleaded guilty in 2021 as part of a plea agreement to a reduced charge of sexual exploitation. Webb, now 53, worked at the time as an instructor for JROTC, a leadership and military preparatory program for high school students sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The student, who is not named in the court filings, joined the Central Academy JROTC team in 2015 as a freshman, according to her parents' May 2021 lawsuit . There Webb "immediately began grooming her" with special assignments and attention, the complaint alleges. It says that in her senior year, Webb began pressuring the then 17-year-old for sex, inappropriately touching her and eventually taking her on a hunting trip where he sexually assaulted her.

Webb continued having sex with her through her senior year, according to the complaint, and into her freshman year at college. He exhibited controlling behaviors, tracking the student's phone and requiring her to carry a tracking and audio recording device for him, the suit alleges. It says that in October 2020, after Webb threatened the student and bombarded her with messages, she told an instructor and her parents, who reported Webb to law enforcement.

For subscribers: Disruption or free speech? Linn-Mar mom sues over yearlong ban from school board meetings

The complaint describes the student as an aspiring Army service member who felt she had to keep Webb happy or else endanger her career.

"He had enormous power over her future," the lawsuit says. "She felt she had to obey him or she would incur his wrath and endanger all the things that mattered most to her."

Her parents sued Webb and the district for sexual assault, violating their daughter's rights, and negligence, including negligent hiring and supervision by the district. They voluntarily dismissed their claims against Webb in May, and on Oct. 7, filed to permanently dismiss their claims against Webb and the district.

October 2021: Former student suing Des Moines schools and its former teachers Kristopher Rollins, Emily Lang

Court records do not show the amount of the settlement, but the plaintiffs' attorneys said the district agreed to pay $250,000.

"We hope the school district will improve their handling of these issues which, at the moment, is inadequate," attorney Roxanne Conlin, who represented the plaintiffs, said in an emailed statement.

A spokesperson for the district did not respond to messages seeking comment.

This article has been updated with comments from the plaintiff's attorneys and additional information about the settlement.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com , 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: DMPS settles lawsuit over sexual misconduct by JROTC instructor for $250,000