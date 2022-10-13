ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Missouri's voter ID law has changed. Boone County clerk shares what you need to know

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OY4Vt_0iXCG7pA00

The window to register to vote for the Nov. 8 general election closed Wednesday. Election Day is less than a month away, and Missouri's new voter ID law will be in effect.

What does a person need to know and have with them when they go to the polls? Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon shared some advice this week on what to expect and how to prepare.

Unlike in previous elections, voters will be expected to present a valid and unexpired form of photo identification.

"The four most common forms of ID are a Missouri driver's license, Missouri nondriver's license, a passport or a military ID," Lennon said.

Lack of photo ID will not necessarily stop you from voting, Lennon said. A voter without photo ID will be issued a provisional ballot, which gets closer inspection by a team of bipartisan adjudicators and clerk's office staff.

"Blue provisional ballots count as long as the signature on the envelope matches the signature on their voter registration record," she said.

The ballot covers two pages, so poll-goers should allot more time to vote, Lennon said. There could be longer lines Nov. 8 as there is an expectation of about 65% voter turnout. This is fairly typical of mid-term elections, especially those with multiple state constitution ballot questions, such as the one on recreational marijuana, she said.

"Historically, if there is a constitutional issue on the ballot that is interesting to people, that is what tends to drive turnout in these non-presidential elections," Lennon said.

Having a large number of provisional ballots would come with a silver lining, she said.

"It means all the people who don't have the right ID still felt comfortable to vote," Lennon said.

If there is a close race on Election Day and a large number of provisional ballots are cast, it's possible the final outcome won't be known until about a week later when results are certified.

"If we have unofficial results with a lot of blue provisional ballots outstanding, I don't want anyone thinking, 'Oh, something wrong happened,' or there is some weird reason we are counting ballots late. It is a natural consequence of how this law is written," Lennon said.

Clerk's office staff have to research each provisional ballot to ensure signatures match on the envelope with the original voter registration.

"It does take quite a bit of time," Lennon said.

Those needing assistance to get photo ID can request help through the Missouri Secretary of State website, call the Show It 2 Vote hotline at 1-866-868-3245 or email ShowIt2Vote@sos.mo.gov.

Absentee voting already is available, but still is in the period when a person needs to provide a valid reason for voting absentee. That changes when the no-excuse absentee voting period starts Oct. 25, running through Nov. 7.

"We are still in that limited period. ... If people have a valid ID — a Missouri driver's license or something like that — a way for them to have a more efficient experience is for them to take advantage of that two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting," Lennon said.

Those who seek to vote during the no-excuse period can do so through the clerk's office via a polling location set up during regular business hours in the commission chambers on the ground floor of the Boone County Government Center. Weekend absentee voting will be available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 29, 30 and Nov. 6, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.

The clerk's office also will host satellite no-excuse absentee poll locations 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Centralia City Square Park; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Douglass High School in Columbia; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Southern Boone Public Library in Ashland; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

The clerk's office always is in need of volunteers to serve at polling locations on Election Day, Lennon said.

"That is how we can have as many polling places open as we need by having enough poll workers," she said. "We get enough in, but it is down to the wire a lot of the time. That is always a concern we have, making sure we have enough bipartisan teams."

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Voters to Decide on if Missouri Needs a New State Constitution

(MISSOURINET) – Does Missouri need a new State Constitution? Voters will answer that question in November as one of five ballot questions to be decided. If it passes, Missouri would be required to call together a constitutional convention and decide on whether to leave it as-is, make a few changes, or completely rewrite it. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says Missouri’s current state constitution was adopted in 1945:
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

New Constitution In Missouri On November Ballot

Does Missouri need a new State Constitution? Voters will answer that question in November as one of five ballot questions to be decided. If it passes, Missouri would be required to call together a constitutional convention and decide on whether to leave it as-is, make a few changes, or completely rewrite it. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says Missouri’s current state constitution was adopted in 1945:
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Parson Says Missouri Must Do More to Support Teachers

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Missouri voters have the power to make the National Guard its own state agency (LISTEN)

Missouri voters will not only be choosing who they want to represent in Congress and the state legislature. There are also five ballot questions. One of them would remove the Missouri National Guard from the Department of Public Safety and turn it into its own department. Missourinet’s Marshall Griffin spoke with State Representative Adam Schnelting, a Republican from St. Charles, who sponsored the proposal in the Missouri House this year. Schnelting tells us why he thinks it is a good idea. (LISTEN 9:20)
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kcur.org

Missouri's ballot measure could mean growth for the marijuana industry, but not everyone will win

Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Can You Legally Dumpster Dive in Illinois and Missouri?

You know that old saying someone's trash is another person's treasure? Well, you just never know what you will find in the trash, but can you legally dumpster dive for it?. Well in both Illinois and Missouri you CAN LEGALLY dumpster dive to find that hidden treasure. There is no law saying that you can't, but there is a catch. In both states, you can dumpster-dive all you want as long you don't trespass on someone else's property.
ILLINOIS STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
NEVADA, MO
kwos.com

Recreational pot issue on next month’s Missouri ballot

Will you vote to allow Missourians to buy and smoke legal recreational marijuana? That’s what passage of Amendment 3 will allow. But legalization activist Eapen Thampy opposes the ballot issue, saying it would create new criminal penalties and would give preferential treatment to potential retailers …. Proponents say passage...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy