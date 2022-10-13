MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County veterinarian captured on camera choking and beating a dog is facing charges. Prosecutor Pete Lucido authorized a misdemeanor charge of animals - abandoning/cruelty to one animal on Monday after conferring with veterinary experts. He noted that the sheriff's office did not ask for a felony charge on its request for charges. The charge carries a penalty of 93 days in jail, $1,000, up to 200 hours of community service, or any combination of the penalties.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO