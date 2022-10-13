ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metro Detroit weather: Cool and damp with some wet snowflakes

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Slow-moving low pressure continues to spin around the Great Lakes bringing cool temps, a chilly breeze, and rain showers, as well as some wet flakes from time to time. A pattern change commences Thursday for our region which leads to a big-time warmup for Metro Detroit...
Prosecutor charges Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera abusing dog

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County veterinarian captured on camera choking and beating a dog is facing charges. Prosecutor Pete Lucido authorized a misdemeanor charge of animals - abandoning/cruelty to one animal on Monday after conferring with veterinary experts. He noted that the sheriff's office did not ask for a felony charge on its request for charges. The charge carries a penalty of 93 days in jail, $1,000, up to 200 hours of community service, or any combination of the penalties.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit man charged with assaulting 5 women at Wayne State University

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man was charged in connection with the assault of multiple women last week on Wayne State University's campus. On Oct. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., 58-year-old Frederick Barnett allegedly assaulted multiple women at different locations on Wayne State University's campus. An...
DETROIT, MI

