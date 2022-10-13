Read full article on original website
W-SR VB Begins Postseason Play
Listen Tuesday night to Class 4A Region 4 Quarterfinal volleyball on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Tuesday evening the 29-18 Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks host the 10-15 Gilbert Tigers. The winner will play #1 ranked Xavier in Cedar Rapids on Thursday. Prematch at 6:45, first serve at 7:00. Tickets must...
Women Win Again; Football Rises Again
Sunday in women’s college soccer the 7th ranked Wartburg Knights beat Saint Benedict 1-0 as Wartburg moves to 13-0-2 on the season. The Wartburg football team has risen to 16th in the d3football.com poll following a 65-0 drumming of Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday.
Health Keeps Phyfe from Playing Basketball
Former Waverly-Shell Rock star and UNI men’s basketball player Austin Phyfe announced Monday that he’s not available for at least the beginning of the basketball season. Phyfe had surgery to remove blood clots which has improved his heart and lung function. However, he is on blood thinners and is not cleared to play for at least 1-3 months.
Dunkerton vs. Clarksville Regional VB on Y99.3
Monday night on Y99.3 in Class 1A Region 5 the 3-16 Clarksville Indians and the 18-12 Dunkerton Raiders meet in Dunkerton. Prematch at 6:45, first serve at 7:00.
More Details from Sunday Stabbing
More details have been released regarding a stabbing in Waterloo Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The victim has been identified as 39 year old Justin Pattison of Sumner. He went to 318 Wendell Court around 10:30 Sunday night in order to purchase a motorcycle. When he arrived he was taken to the basement of the home where he was allegedly stabbed and his money was taken. Pattison was eventually able to make it out of the house before paramedics took him from the 200 block of Ankeny Street to Allen Hospital. From there he was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. No arrests have been made to this point.
Man Arrested for Ordering Threats
A Waterloo man has been arrested for ordering another person to threaten multiple individuals in Charles City in 2020, according to KIMT. 20 year old Calvin Edwards is accused of instructing a person to threaten people and then fire a gun multiple times into a parked vehicle on June 13th of 2020. A warrant was issued for Edwards’ arrest on June 16th of 2020 but he was not taken into custody until earlier this month in Black Hawk County. He has been charged with Aiding and Abetting Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon. He will got to trial on December 20th. Nobody else has been charged to this point.
Prison Sentence for Waterloo Man
A Waterloo man has been sent to prison after being found with a stolen gun during a traffic accident in 2020, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Sir Frank Nelson III was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. After an accident at Commercial Street and Park Avenue on June 28th of 2020 police found a loaded and stolen .40 caliber handgun in Nelson’s waistband. Police also found K2 synthetic marijuana, an open bottle of Patron, and ecstasy in the vehicle. Nelson was sentenced to three years and one month in prison as well as three years of supervised probation following the prison term. Nelson was also investigated for his involvement in the shooting at the Sin City motorcycle club in 2020. He was not charged, however.
Stabbed Man Arrested for Assault
A Waterloo man who was stabbed on Friday night has now been arrested for Domestic Assault, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old John Smith IV was allegedly assaulting a woman in a bedroom around 11:45 Friday night when the son heard the commotion, kicked the door open, and stabbed Smith. Smith was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. The son was not charged. Smith, however, was charged with second offense Domestic Assault. He was also on unsupervised probation for punching another woman in May.
Teen & Grandma Involved in Drive-by Shooting
An 18 year old and his grandmother have been arrested after a drive by shooting in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to Logan Avenue around 12:15 Sunday afternoon on a report of a man chasing a woman with gun. When they arrived, Police say they witnessed Marshall Polk stick a 9mm handgun out of the window of a Chevrolet Equinox and fire one shot at 617 Logan Avenue. Polk was charged with Intimidation with a Weapon, Assault with a Weapon, Carrying Weapons, Interference While Armed and Possession of Marijuana. Polk’s 67 year old grandmother, Valerie Norman was driving the Equinox. She was charged with Intimidation and Interference. Another passenger ran away and remains at large.
Parking Lot Closed
Beginning Monday, October 17th the parking lot on the north side of Kohlmann Park will be closed. The parking lot is expected to be closed for two weeks due to a paving project. During this time parking will be available along 1st Street Northwest and on side streets.
