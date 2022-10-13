ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brother and sister injured by hit-and-run driver on Long Island

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

CORAM, N.Y. -- Two siblings are hurt, one critically, following a hit-and-run Wednesday on Long Island.

Police said the brother and sister, both 13 years old, were walking in the bike lane on Granny Road in Coram when they were struck just after 7 p.m.

The teens were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where the boy was listed in critical condition.

Police said the girl suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

There's no word on a description of the car police are looking for.

