ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

Residents argue for 'full' Nelson Avenue after city's 'one-way' plan

By Mike Berry
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJTLa_0iXCDKB900

Kewanee’s new traffic-control sign will be used to help settle a dispute over whether a side street should have one-way traffic.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Police Chief Nicholas Welgat said he would have the sign — which measures the speed of passing vehicles and flashes its findings to the drivers — set up on Nelson Avenue, which runs east from East Street to Goodrich Street, from where it dead-ends at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Changing Nelson Avenue to a one-way street was on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. But several residents of the neighborhood questioned why the change is needed — and said the change would inconvenience them. One resident said it would be a “huge burden for us” to have to go as far as two blocks extra to get to or from their homes.

City Manager Gary Bradley said city staff inspected Nelson Avenue and found that in some spots it’s only 12 feet wide. The rest of the street is no more than 14 feet wide.

Bradley said a street needs to be at least 18 feet wide before it can safely carry two-way traffic. He said the proposal to change to one-way traffic was “based off the principles of transportation and what makes a safe road."

Residents of the neighborhood said no more than 10 cars a day use Nelson Avenue, and the street’s width hasn’t been a problem. One resident said, however, that there has been a problem with some drivers exceeding speed limit on the narrow street.

That’s where the city’s traffic sign comes in. It not only measures and records vehicle speeds, it also counts how many vehicles go by. An accurate traffic count could guide the council on whether to change Nelson Avenue to one-way.

Area residents also said Nelson Avenue’s pavement is in bad shape and the street should be resurfaced. If that’s done, they suggested, the new pavement could be increased to 18 feet wide so that two-way traffic could be maintained.

But Bradley said the city has limited funds for street repairs, and it may not make sense to spend money to fix a street that carries 10 or fewer vehicles a day.

The council tabled the matter until they can see the traffic sign’s data.

Comments / 0

Related
aledotimesrecord.com

Arrest made after garage fire Thursday night on North Chambers Street, Galesburg

GALESBURG — A woman was arrested on multiple charges following a garage fire Thursday night. At 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a garage fire behind a residence at 357 North Chambers St. While the Galesburg Fire Department put out the fire, a woman was found lying on the ground nearby. She appeared uninjured, highly intoxicated, and she was covered in soot.
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Decomposed body discovered in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Authorities are conducting a death investigation after someone found a decomposed body late Monday afternoon on railroad property in the area of Columbia Street in East Peoria. Police said in a news release that a citizen reported seeing the body about 4:45 p.m. Monday,...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Body found on railroad property in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
EAST PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Spring Valley And Princeton Businesses Victims Of Alleged Thieves

Two women stand accused of stealing cash from Bureau County businesses. Forty-nine-year-old Maria Levine of Ladd and 38-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon were indicted Friday on two counts apiece of theft. Levine is accused of theft in excess of $500 at a Spring Valley business while Holland is charged with stealing between $10,000 to $100,000 from a Princeton business. Indictment information provided by the Bureau County States Attorney's Office doesn't mention what businesses were the alleged victims.
PRINCETON, IL
starvedrock.media

Firemen respond to fire at rural Mendota Ag facility

No significant damage to a rural Mendota corn dryer after a fire Sunday. The dryer caught fire after 11:30 at the Northern Partners facility north of town. Firefighter Brady Rutishauser said smoke was coming from the fifty foot structure when they arrived before noon. Corn had to be removed from...
MENDOTA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle

GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Woman pleads not guilty in fatal East Moline crash

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges filed in connection with a crash that left two people dead earlier this month. Tonya E. Franks, 53, entered her plea after waiving her right to a preliminary hearing. During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears testimony to determine whether enough probable cause exists to move the case forward.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf Police: Suspect was in stolen car, with meth, at casino

A 36-year-old Iowa City woman faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police found her early Monday in a stolen car with meth in a casino parking lot. Bridget Dual faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
BETTENDORF, IA
starvedrock.media

Following Peru Head-on Crash, Police Charge Peru Man with DUI, Other Offenses

Once again, the Peru intersection of Route 251 and Shooting Park Road has seen an accident. This one happened Sunday night just past 6:30. That's when police say 52-year-old Scott Clark of Prospect Street ran head-on into another vehicle. Clark was hit with charges of DUI, disobeying a traffic light, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
PERU, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin building catches fire, cause still undetermined

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin firefighters are looking for answers in the cause of a fire Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at 248 Derby St. in Pekin within a boarded-up building. No one was injured in the fire or the emergency response, said interim Pekin Fire Chief Trent Reeise.
PEKIN, IL
ourquadcities.com

25-year-old man killed in Rock Island shooting

A 25-year-old man died as a result of a shooting in Rock Island Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. At approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Officers located a 25-year-old man with a serious but was believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th ½ Avenue, police said Monday.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

1 sent to hospital after Galesburg fire

The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire at about 11:30 p.m. on October 13th. Fire crews found a detached garage with heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure. Three stations and 12 personnel quickly extinguished the fire using multiple hose lines. The siding was melted on the vacant house due to the extreme heat. A woman was […]
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Man dead after crash in Peoria County

PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - One victim was killed in an overnight crash in rural Peoria County overnight. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday on US-24, approaching Strube Road near Kingston Mines. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed from the westbound through eastbound lanes into the south ditch and struck a tree. The Peoria County Coroner pronounced the driver dead. The victim is a man in his 40s or 50s, with a release expected Sunday.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Felony charges and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 11-14

Kyleigh Haase, 21, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass to land. Samantha L. Kirk, 30, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony possession of a firearm with FOID revoked and misdemeanor...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown House For Rent

Dick Bradley’s house and garage for rent. 710 Grove St Prophetstown, Il. Central Air and Heating installed in 2019 with gas furnace. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $850.00 a month, first and last month security deposit required. Interested people email Richard.D.Bradley@icloud.com – for background check invitation.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
starvedrock.media

Trial Postponed Involving Fatal Overdose In Marseilles

A suburban man linked to the overdose death of a Marseilles teenager wants time to seek out his own lawyer. Fifty-seven-year-old Brian Mulcahy of Lake Barrington is charged with drug induced homicide. He was in an Ottawa courtroom late last week and asked and received time to seek private counsel. His October trial was taken off the court calendar as Mulcahy has waived his right to a speedy trial.
MARSEILLES, IL
WQAD

Man seriously wounded Saturday afternoon near downtown Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously wounded around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at the 500 block of 25th street. They located a 25-year-old male with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
walls102.com

TRI-Dent finds over 200lbs of cannabis during I-80 traffic stop

PRINCETON – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team seized over 200lbs of purported cannabis during a traffic stop on I-80 in Bureau County on Thursday. According to authorities, they stopped a truck for allegedly speeding, and during an investigation that involved a free air sniff from a Trident K9, and search was made of the vehicle. Agents allegedly located six black duffel bags that were carrying 240lbs of purported cannabis. Taken into custody was 23-year-old Renzo Andres Esteves of Witchita Falls, Texas. He was taken to the Bureau Count Jail pending a felony bond hearing on the charge of Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

1K+
Followers
907
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy