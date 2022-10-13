Read full article on original website
LGHL Asks: What did you learn from TTUN’s win over PSU? Will Iowa score on Saturday?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
Ohio State women’s basketball ranked no. 14 in AP Preseason Poll
In the fall of 2021, the Ohio State Buckeyes entered the season with a surprise No. 17 rank in the AP poll, a weekly metric on how NCAA basketball teams are doing nationally. It was a surprise because the Scarlet and Gray lost multiple starters to the transfer portal and entered their first season back in postseason play after recruiting sanctions. Now, after a season where the Buckeyes shocked the conference with a regular season title, followed by a Sweet Sixteen run in the NCAA Tournament, Ohio State starts another season ranked, this time at No. 14.
Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee
It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Cotie McMahon
When the 2022-23 season tips off for the Ohio State women’s basketball team, over half of the starting lineup feels predictable. The Buckeyes return four of five from their group who began all the games in their stretch run to the Sweet 16, including First Team All-B1G stars Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell.
Four-star PG from Nevada decides on the Buckeyes
Despite an off week for the Buckeyes on the gridiron, there was still a few noteworthy happenings on the recruiting trail for the program. The most notable was on the hardwood, where hoops head coach Chris Holtmann landed the first pledge of the 2024 recruiting class on Sunday. Plus, football head coach Ryan Day began his pursuit of a Notre Dame pledge with hopes of flipping him to the Buckeyes.
Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The (Ohio) State of the Union
The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe:...
BASKET-BOOM! 2024 four-star point guard John Mobley Jr. commits to Ohio State
It’s early, but Ohio State has already began filling what will likely be a smaller recruiting class for the 2024 cycle — starting with a big BOOM on Sunday afternoon. At halftime of today’s 3:00 ESPN2 Top Flight Invite, John Mobley Jr. — a four-star point guard from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas — announced he’ll be moving back home to Columbus for college to play for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Ohio State midseason player power rankings
Because my Grumpy Old Buckeye column falls after every game and consists almost entirely of negativity — albeit often with tongue planted firmly in cheek — Ohio State’s open week gives me an opportunity to say some nice things. I thought I’d do that by looking back at the season so far and discussing the best of the best.
Column: What in the world are we going to do with Xavier Johnson?
Back in the day, it wasn’t unusual for college football players — even ones at premier programs like Ohio State — to play multiple positions. Usually, those were offense/defense combinations, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen it, except on situational downs when, for example, an extra offensive lineman might line up in the backfield to provide additional blocking on a short-yardage run.
