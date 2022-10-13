Read full article on original website
Study: Climate anxiety is spreading all over the planet
If you’re feeling anxious about climate change, the common wisdom goes, there’s an antidote: Take action. Maybe you can alleviate your worries by doing something positive, like going to a protest, becoming an advocate for mass transit, or trying to get an environmental champion elected. New research reveals...
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Chinese smart meters could be a threat to power supplies in Britain if used as 'a Trojan horse that could pull down the whole of the grid', experts warn
A quarter of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
natureworldnews.com
19-Year-Old Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Chooses German Nuclear Power Plants Over Using Coal
Greta Thunberg, a well-known 19-year-old climate activist, claims that shutting down German nuclear power plants would be "a mistake" if it required the nation to burn more climate-warming coal. Given the threat of an impending energy crisis brought on by the conflict in Ukraine, the German government is still deliberating...
Report: Eliminating waste is a climate solution
Eliminating waste isn’t just a way to keep plastic out of the oceans — it’s also a climate solution. In a new report released on Monday, the anti-waste nonprofit Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, or GAIA, says that zero-waste practices like composting could help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and create more climate-resilient communities. According to its analysis of waste collection practices in eight cities around the world, a zero-waste strategy that combines composting, recycling, and production cuts could reduce the global waste sector’s greenhouse gas emissions by 84 percent, or more than 1.4 billion metric tons per year — the equivalent of removing all cars from U.S. roadways.
BBC
Homelessness: Numbers of rural rough sleepers on the rise
A homeless charity has said it has seen a sharp rise in the numbers of rural rough sleepers. Doorway Wiltshire said it was "seeing new people every week" compared to two years ago, when it was monthly. Brian Tubb spent 13 years sleeping rough between Chippenham and the outskirts of...
The huge expansion of oil pipelines is endangering the climate, report says
This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. More than 14,000 miles of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a distance equivalent to almost twice the Earth’s diameter, a report has revealed. The projects, led by the U.S., Russia, China, and India, are “dramatically at odds with plans to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius or 2 degrees Celsius,” the researchers said.
Stuck at work during a climate disaster? A new bill could change that.
On the evening of December 10, 2021, a tornado tore through the southern Illinois town of Edwardsville. Workers at an Amazon warehouse there were given about 10 minutes to find safety before the tornado hit, with wind speeds of 150 mph. Part of the structure’s 1.1 million-square-foot roof came down and two 40-foot tall concrete walls collapsed.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Solution to a Modern-Day Problem: Designer Uses Non-Electric Air-Conditioning System
An ancient solution of using a non-electric air-conditioning system to solve a modern-day problem has been reinvented by a designer employing an innovative twist. By incorporating the air conditioning into a contemporary, stylish wall ornament that effectively regulates indoor temperatures without using a single watt of electricity, the designer was able to address thermal discomfort as well as energy consumption reduction and interior aesthetics.
NASDAQ
Traders divert Europe-bound diesel to U.S. in race to re-stock
Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices. LONDON/WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices.
Report: World Bank invested nearly $15 billion in fossil fuel projects despite climate commitment
In December 2018, the World Bank made a public commitment: The international financial institution, known for providing funding and policy advice to developing countries, would align its spending more closely with the goals of the 2015 Paris Climate Accord. But that promise didn’t exactly pan out. According to a new...
The world spends billions to ‘protect’ Indigenous land. Only 17% goes to Indigenous people.
World leaders at last year’s international climate change conference COP26 pledged $1.7 billion to support Indigenous people’s efforts to protect their rights and land. Led by the United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Germany, and more than a dozen philanthropic organizations, the financing is intended to support projects like mapping traditional territories, implementing conflict resolution mechanisms, and bolstering collective governance structures. The announcement was hailed as a historic commitment that could help the world’s governments stick to the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F).
Welfare saved my life. If payments are raised to the poverty line more Australians will survive
My first interaction with our country’s welfare system was a decade ago. After experiencing bullying and repeated cuts to hours, I had been forced out of my job and was unable to afford rent. I moved back home and made an attempt to return to study. However, bruised by my previous experience at work, I struggled with the confidence needed to put myself back out into the world, and after a few weeks I dropped out of university and ended up on the “dole”.
‘Nature-rinsing’: How polluters use the beauty of nature to clean up their image
You’ve been seeing commercials like this all your life: An SUV steers off-road into a lush forest. An airplane soars over a pristine coastline. In fast-forward, a tiny green plant sprouts from the soil — something that appears to have nothing to do with the oil company behind the advertisement.
‘It makes climate change real’: How carbon emissions got rebranded as ‘pollution’
What do you think of when you hear the word “pollution” — a city smothered in smog, a beach strewn with trash, factories pumping out dark clouds?. Now try to picture “carbon emissions.” See anything? Probably not, since carbon dioxide is invisible. This simple exercise...
UN countries adopt ‘aspirational’ net-zero goal for aviation
Nearly 200 countries pledged to cut carbon emissions from commercial aviation on Friday, marking the global community’s most ambitious pledge to regulate international air travel’s contributions to climate change. The International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations agency known by the abbreviation ICAO that represents 193 member states,...
Climate reparations are on the agenda at COP27 — whether wealthy nations like it or not
Sumi Akter was at a crossroads. She could either stay in her farming village in western Bangladesh where her husband couldn’t find work or move five hours northeast to Dhaka, the country’s capital. Moving meant leaving behind her extended family and the only place she’d known in her life. But staying meant economic peril for her and her two daughters.
Nord Stream gas leaks may be biggest ever, with warning of ‘large climate risk’
This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Scientists fear methane erupting from the burst Nord Stream pipelines into the Baltic Sea could be one of the worst natural gas leaks ever and pose significant climate risks. Neither of...
Famine should not exist in 2022, yet Somalia faces its worst yet. Wealthy countries, pay your dues
More than a quarter of a million people died of hunger in Somalia in 2011 – half of them children younger than five. The situation in Somalia in the coming months could be a great deal worse, despite global commitments to never let the 2011 famine happen again. The United Nations predicts more than 300,000 people in Somalia will be in famine by December. Somalia is home to 16 million people and has a rich history reaching back to before the Roman Empire. Somali people were producing beautiful rock art in the third millennium BC, trading with Ancient Egypt and establishing...
Ocean oil pollution is growing — and not from oil spills
Oil spills may be dramatic and devastating, but they’re not the biggest contributor to ocean oil pollution — not by a long shot. A report released Wednesday gives that distinction to fossil fuel runoff from highways, parking lots, and other land-based infrastructure, mostly transportation related. According to the report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, “Oil in the Sea,” these sources are by far the largest and fastest-growing contributor to ocean oil pollution. At some 1.2 million metric tons per year — a very rough estimate, given large data gaps — the amount of oil that gets transferred from land to sea is at least an order of magnitude larger than the amount from any other source.
