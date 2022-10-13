ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497I8v_0iXCCeWw00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From live shows and fall festivals to Columbus Fashion Week, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Dublin Halloween Spooktacular: Oct. 13-14
Spooktacular has something for all ages, including trunk or treat, crafts, a straw maze, games and live performances.
Coffman Park – 5200 Emerald Parkway. Details . Times vary.

The Millennium Tour: Turned Up: Oct. 14
Featuring Bow Wow and Mario, this tour includes Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P and many more.
Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Tickets . 8 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Oct. 14
The Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets . 7 p.m.

Awolnation: Oct. 14
Awolnation brings the “Falling Forward” tour to Columbus with special guests The Mysterines and Badflower.
Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets . 6:30 p.m.

Casting Crowns: Oct. 15
Casting Crown comes to Columbus with special guests Cain and Anne Wilson.
Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Tickets . 7 p.m.

Fashion Week Columbus: Through Oct. 15
A full week of fashion shows and related programs showcasing emerging designers in central Ohio.
Locations vary. Details . Times vary.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon: Oct. 15-16
Races begin Saturday, leading up to the marathon and half marathon on Sunday.
Locations vary. Details . Times vary.

Sesame Street Live: Oct. 16
Sesame Street Live comes to Columbus with two performances on Sunday.
Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Tickets . 2 and 5:30 p.m.

Hispanic Restaurant Week: Through Oct. 16
Over 20 restaurants are participating throughout Columbus in this third-annual celebration.
Locations vary. Details .

Hamilton: Through Oct. 23
The award-winning musical “Hamilton” returns to the Ohio Theatre nearly three years after its first visit to Columbus.
Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets . Times vary.

Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival: Through Oct. 29
Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter, and more.
Freeman’s Farm – 6142 Lewis Center Rd. Details . 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends.

Young’s Jersey Dairy Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival: Through Oct. 30
Pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin treats, and other fall favorites.
Young’s Jersey Dairy – 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd. Details . Times vary.

Ohio Renaissance Festival: Through Oct. 30
This 16th century village comes to life with live entertainment, food, shops, and more.
Renaissance Park – 10542 OH-73. Details . 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends.

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio
Central Ohio is hosting seasonal festivals, featuring Halloween events and more. View the full list here .

Orchards open for apple picking in central Ohio
Fall is here and central Ohio orchards are welcoming guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes, and much more. View the full list here .

Pumpkin patches and farms in central Ohio
Central Ohio is home to a number of farms and orchards with pumpkins ready for picking. Find your local patch here .

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Black Tech Columbus preparing for central Ohio’s future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Since 2018, a group of Black entrepreneurs and leaders in Columbus have worked to bridge the gap between careers in technology and people of color through an organization called Black Tech Columbus. “What has really led to the amount of success that we’ve had in such a short time is the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot

Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into …. Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the...
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Economic future blueprint

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- If you've ever used a peer-to-peer payment app like Zelle, Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, pay close attention to this. (WCMH) - Two new bills hope to create mental health providers. Inflation hitting grocery stores and restaurants. Inflation hitting grocery stores and restaurants. Two killed in...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Meet the 19-year-old running for the Ohio House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old Miami University student is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives, campaigning on bipartisanship and an end to extremism.  Sam Lawrence, a second-year political science student, is the Democratic nominee running to unseat two-term Republican Rep. Sara Carruthers in Ohio’s 47th District. The newly redrawn Butler […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio business leaders lay groundwork for next 10 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is laying the groundwork for our state’s economic future by releasing a comprehensive report, or blueprint, of Ohio’s economic growth over the next 10 years. “All the other states are ratcheting up their game, and we’ve got to do a better job of being ready to […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth

‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community.  COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is cultivating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in unlikely places, as inclusion is under debate in Ohio’s classrooms and legislature.  Amanda Erickson and her wife, Sarah, are changemakers in central Ohio. As the director of education […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. The video shows the plane, which flew out of John Glenn International in Columbus, falling straight down out of the sky before exploding into […]
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Phony PayPal messages sent to multiple central Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- If you've ever used a peer-to-peer payment app like Zelle, Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, pay close attention to this. Phony PayPal messages sent to multiple central Ohioans. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- If you've ever used a peer-to-peer payment app like Zelle, Venmo, Cash App or...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Lawmakers prioritizing mental health resources

(WCMH) - Two new bills hope to create mental health providers. (WCMH) - Two new bills hope to create mental health providers. Phony PayPal messages sent to multiple central Ohioans. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- If you've ever used a peer-to-peer payment app like Zelle, Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, pay...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today walk-in shooting victim

Ohioans can now apply for federal student loan forgiveness. Ohioans can now apply for federal student loan forgiveness. Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine’s capital, …. Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4. Student loan forgiveness application launches. Student loan forgiveness application launches. U.S, Customs warns about...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna’s Crescent at Central Park development to gain new medical office and independent surgery center

GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new building anchored by four healthcare tenants is joining a sprawling mixed-use development in Gahanna. Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Noon Development will build a 46,000-square-foot medical office and independent surgery center in Gahanna’s 112-acre Crescent at Central Park complex. The facility will be constructed on 3.8 acres at 720 Buckles […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Ohio teachers’ group seeks to address shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – School districts throughout the country are seeing an unprecedented shortage of teachers, and that shortage is being felt here in Ohio. A statewide teacher’s organization said it has a list of ways to not only recruit more educators but also retain them. The Ohio Education Association (OEA) represents more than 120,000 […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy