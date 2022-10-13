Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From live shows and fall festivals to Columbus Fashion Week, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Dublin Halloween Spooktacular: Oct. 13-14

Spooktacular has something for all ages, including trunk or treat, crafts, a straw maze, games and live performances.

Coffman Park – 5200 Emerald Parkway. Details . Times vary.

The Millennium Tour: Turned Up: Oct. 14

Featuring Bow Wow and Mario, this tour includes Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P and many more.

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Tickets . 8 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Oct. 14

The Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets . 7 p.m.

Awolnation: Oct. 14

Awolnation brings the “Falling Forward” tour to Columbus with special guests The Mysterines and Badflower.

Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets . 6:30 p.m.

Casting Crowns: Oct. 15

Casting Crown comes to Columbus with special guests Cain and Anne Wilson.

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Tickets . 7 p.m.

Fashion Week Columbus: Through Oct. 15

A full week of fashion shows and related programs showcasing emerging designers in central Ohio.

Locations vary. Details . Times vary.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon: Oct. 15-16

Races begin Saturday, leading up to the marathon and half marathon on Sunday.

Locations vary. Details . Times vary.

Sesame Street Live: Oct. 16

Sesame Street Live comes to Columbus with two performances on Sunday.

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Tickets . 2 and 5:30 p.m.

Hispanic Restaurant Week: Through Oct. 16

Over 20 restaurants are participating throughout Columbus in this third-annual celebration.

Locations vary. Details .

Hamilton: Through Oct. 23

The award-winning musical “Hamilton” returns to the Ohio Theatre nearly three years after its first visit to Columbus.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets . Times vary.

Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival: Through Oct. 29

Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter, and more.

Freeman’s Farm – 6142 Lewis Center Rd. Details . 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends.

Young’s Jersey Dairy Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival: Through Oct. 30

Pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin treats, and other fall favorites.

Young’s Jersey Dairy – 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd. Details . Times vary.

Ohio Renaissance Festival: Through Oct. 30

This 16th century village comes to life with live entertainment, food, shops, and more.

Renaissance Park – 10542 OH-73. Details . 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends.

