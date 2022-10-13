Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Docs: Argument over money turns deadly; 1 arrested in east side murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses say a man expecting a fist fight was gunned down following a dispute of less than $100. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of 24-year-old Milton Porter on Monday. He’s accused of murdering 32-year-old Calvin Lawson Jr. on Friday evening in the 4500 block of East Washington Street.
WISH-TV
WISH-TV
Lawrence man charged with armed robbery of Fishers bank
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Lawrence man was formally charged Tuesday on multiple criminal counts in connection to the robbery of a Fishers bank on a week ago. Quinn Kellam, 20, was charged in Hamilton Circuit Court with a count of armed robbery, five counts of criminal confinement, five counts of intimidation, and a count of theft.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Shooting on northeast side ruled accidental
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Sunday night shooting that left a woman wounded and led officers to temporarily detain a 13-year-old girl was an accident, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. An online police report indicated the teenager was taken into custody after a shooting that occurred shortly before...
IMPD undercover operation leads to several drug arrests; police claim it will help curb gun violence
INDIANAPOLIS — As homicide numbers continue to increase across Indianapolis, IMPD is working on ways to lower the rate. Last week, IMPD undercover detectives were able to make three major busts they said will help curb gun violence. On Monday, Oct. 10, IMPD Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force...
Trial of suspect in deadly shooting after downtown protests ends with guilty verdict
INDIANAPOLIS — A new trial for a suspect in a deadly shooting in downtown Indianapolis after the 2020 protests ended with a guilty verdict. A judge found Tyler Newby guilty of a lesser charge of reckless homicide. Prosecutors had been seeking a conviction on a murder charge. A previous trial ended in a hung jury.
Deadly scooter crash under investigation in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
WIBC.com
Man found Dead in a Ditch, Killed from Shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a person found dead in a ditch on the eastside by I-70. Saturday night, around 8:15p.m., police were called to the area of E. 21st St. and Shoreland Dr, by Lakeside Elementary School and Warren Central Highschool. When they arrived, they found...
WISH-TV
WIBC.com
IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
WISH-TV
Hancock County sheriff: Man on scooter died after being rear-ended by SUV
MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a collision between a scooter and an SUV in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was called around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near county roads 400 West and 300 North. That’s an area with warehouses and industries about a half-mile north of the I-70 overpass for 400 West near Mount Comfort.
1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was […]
Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught. According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy […]
wrtv.com
2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville
FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
iustv.com
Man arrested after stabbing at Kroger
Curtis Martin was charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement after police say he stabbed a man at the Kroger on Liberty Drive and fled from the scene. Around 11 pm officers responded to a report of a fight at Kroger, where they found...
Violations head to court for Irvington Arms Apartments
A troubled east side apartment building is now facing legal action. Irvington Arms on E. Washington Street has become a nuisance according to those living in the area.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 man dies after shooting on Indy’s West side Sunday morning, ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting near North High School Road on the city’s West side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 6300 block of West 34th Street on report of a...
cbs4indy.com
Victims’ families mystified as evidence is tossed from triple murder trial
INDIANAPOLIS — Caden Smith was supposed to be in Marion Superior Court Monday morning to begin his trial for the murders of three friends in some woods on the south side last October. Instead, he’ll be at home, with a GPS monitoring device strapped to his ankle, as the...
