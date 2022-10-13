ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WISH-TV

Docs: Argument over money turns deadly; 1 arrested in east side murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses say a man expecting a fist fight was gunned down following a dispute of less than $100. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of 24-year-old Milton Porter on Monday. He’s accused of murdering 32-year-old Calvin Lawson Jr. on Friday evening in the 4500 block of East Washington Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests suspect after east side murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man Monday for his involvement in a homicide that happened Friday on the city’s east side. Police arrested 24-year-old Milton Porter. Investigators say they received a call about a person shot just after 9 p.m. Friday on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Lawrence man charged with armed robbery of Fishers bank

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Lawrence man was formally charged Tuesday on multiple criminal counts in connection to the robbery of a Fishers bank on a week ago. Quinn Kellam, 20, was charged in Hamilton Circuit Court with a count of armed robbery, five counts of criminal confinement, five counts of intimidation, and a count of theft.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Shooting on northeast side ruled accidental

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Sunday night shooting that left a woman wounded and led officers to temporarily detain a 13-year-old girl was an accident, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. An online police report indicated the teenager was taken into custody after a shooting that occurred shortly before...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Deadly scooter crash under investigation in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Man found Dead in a Ditch, Killed from Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a person found dead in a ditch on the eastside by I-70. Saturday night, around 8:15p.m., police were called to the area of E. 21st St. and Shoreland Dr, by Lakeside Elementary School and Warren Central Highschool. When they arrived, they found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hancock County sheriff: Man on scooter died after being rear-ended by SUV

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a collision between a scooter and an SUV in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was called around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near county roads 400 West and 300 North. That’s an area with warehouses and industries about a half-mile north of the I-70 overpass for 400 West near Mount Comfort.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Two men killed in separate Indianapolis shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to the report of a person down around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. 21st Street. Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
FORTVILLE, IN
iustv.com

Man arrested after stabbing at Kroger

Curtis Martin was charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement after police say he stabbed a man at the Kroger on Liberty Drive and fled from the scene. Around 11 pm officers responded to a report of a fight at Kroger, where they found...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

