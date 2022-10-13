Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Man found shot in head, killed inside vehicle, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's east side. Police arrived at the park at Sutton Oaks' apartments Monday afternoon and found the body of a 24-year-old in a car, with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators aren't sure what led to the shooting.
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Fatal Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Sunday. Officials confirmed that one person was killed and one person was injured due to the fatal accident.
1 Person Died In A Car Crash On U.S. Highway 151 In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Authorities responded to a car crash along U.S. Highway 151 East near Ingram Road that claimed a life. The crash happened when a man was hit by a car crossing highway. Upon the arrival of the police, they spotted a white four-door car stopped with front-end damage. They also found the victim in a grassy median.
KSAT 12
1 person dead, 1 wounded in shooting at car club meetup on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and another person was wounded during a shooting at a car club meetup on the city’s Southwest Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Dunton Street and Afcoms...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after being hit by vehicle while trying to cross West Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being hit by a car crossing a major West Side highway. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday along U.S. Highway 151 East near Ingram Road. Police said when they arrived on the scene and saw a white four-door car stopped with...
KSAT 12
Interstate 10 reopens on Northwest Side after 6-vehicle crash
SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side reopened Monday afternoon following a major accident involving six vehicles. San Antonio police closed the eastbound lanes near Woodlawn Avenue and Culebra Road after a crash involving six vehicles. Firefighters reported the incident as a vehicle extraction.
Six car pileup led to section of I-10 closed
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident north of downtown led to a part of Interstate 10 being closed. The crash happened on I-10 east bound before Exit 203, which is from Woodlawn to Culebra Road. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, the roads have opened. The San Antonio Police...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed at East Side apartment complex, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to an apartment complex around 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Locke Street, near I-35, for reports of a shooting. The...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted woman with bat after starting fight at convenience store, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a bat after starting a fight at a San Antonio convenience store, according to jail records. Ruben Ramirez, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
KSAT 12
At least four businesses damaged in fire at industrial strip center on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – At least four businesses were damaged in a fire at a commercial strip center on the city’s Northeast Side. Fire crews were called to the 11000 block of Wye Drive near Perrin Beitel and Wurzbach Parkway at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found heavy smoke...
KSAT 12
Bullets tore through stomach, liver, diaphragm, lungs and arms of teen shot by SAPD officer, family says
The attorney for the family of Erik Cantu sent an update on the 17-year-old’s condition over the weekend. Brian Powers is representing the teenager who was shot by now-former San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. “Yesterday Erik struggled over...
foxsanantonio.com
Electric box pelted by rain sparks Northwest Side house fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - Crews battled a house fire on the city's Northwest Side early Monday morning. The fire started just after 7 a.m. at a home off Farrow Place near Ponderosa Drive. Firefighters used a ladder truck to attack the fire when they saw flames coming from the house. Investigators...
KSAT 12
Ongoing feud leads to stabbing on East Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing feud led to a stabbing on the city’s East Side, leaving one man hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. At 1:38 a.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to the 1500 block of North Walters regarding a cutting, said SAPD. Police say two men, 19...
KSAT 12
San Antonio child psychologist arrested for indecency with a child, records show
SAN ANTONIO – The president and CEO of Texas Psychological & Consultation Services, which specializes in counseling for adolescents, was arrested for indecency with a child by contact, court records obtained by KSAT Tuesday show. Dr. Timothy Kimball, 43, was arrested on Aug. 24. The girl’s mother had a...
Good Samaritan shot trying to help another shooting victim at car club meeting
SAN ANTONIO — A good Samaritan is in stable condition after being shot while trying to help another victim who had been fatally shot at a meeting of a car club Sunday evening. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Dunton Street and Afcoms Way near Quintana Road on the...
5th San Antonio police officer dies from suicide in last 7 months, experts weigh in: 'Stop the demonization'
Experts told Fox News Digital that the alarming uptick in police suicides in San Antonio is a reminder of the negative effects of the defund the police movement nationwide.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Northeast Side gas station
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a woman responsible for robbing a QuikTrip gas station and assaulting a victim. The robbery occurred Oct, 3, at a QuikTrip gas station on NE Loop 410 towards the Northeast side of town. According to the police, the suspect walked into the...
Police: More than 60 rounds fired in hookah lounge parking lot, leaving one dead, one in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside a hookah lounge, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Police were in the area responding to another...
KSAT 12
4-year-old girl dies after being struck by car outside home, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A four-year-old girl passed away Friday after she was hit by a car on the city’s South side, said San Antonio police. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city’s south side. Police say...
12newsnow.com
'We are tormented with pain' | Family of teen shot by now-former San Antonio officer shares update on his condition
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, who is the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, has released another statement, sent to KENS 5 by their lawyer. Brian Powers is representing 17-year-old Erik Cantu after now-former SAPD officer...
