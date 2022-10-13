ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Opinion: Sherlock in New Hartford: The case of the missing camp

Once upon a time, a thousand years ago (or so it seems to this 85-year-old author), I went to a YMCA boys’ camp in New Hartford. There were several unusual things about my two weeks on a hillside above the Farmington River. The strangest thing of all, however, was my surprise discovery that no one in New Hartford today seems to know where Camp House-in-the-Fields was located. In fact, I can’t find anyone who remembers the camp at all.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
Official: Trumbull Restaurant Week a success, expansion considered for next year's event

TRUMBULL — After a two-year absence, the return of Trumbull Restaurant Week seems to have been a hit, said Trumbull Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar. The event, which took place last week, involved more than a dozen local eateries offering specials to help draw the dollars and palates of local diners. Restaurants could offer either a fixed price menu, two-for-one promotion, or a buy something, get something else free promotion. Though Bakalar expects to continue hearing feedback over the next few weeks, what she's heard to date has been positive.
TRUMBULL, CT
Trumbull records nine property sales Oct. 8 to Oct. 14

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14. Melissa Daprile to James Mullady, Jr. $509,000. 22 Leffert Road. Edward J. Evans Jr. to Fabio Gaca. $233,000. 11 Cotton...
TRUMBULL, CT
Trumbull senior housing project hits snag

TRUMBULL — The plan to build a 55-and-older complex at 48 Monroe Turnpike has hit a roadblock, as the owners of a nearby property are petitioning to appeal a judge's earlier decision that could have allowed the project to move forward. The development was discouraging to some in town,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Editorial: Making sense of the senseless in Bristol

As of this writing, there’s little understanding why a Bristol man opened fire on responding police officers late Wednesday, killing two of them and seriously wounding a third. All we know is that this is a tragedy of immense proportions, the likes of which Connecticut hasn’t seen in years.
BRISTOL, CT
Waterbury man, 19, dies in early-morning crash, police say

WATERBURY — A 19-year-old died in a pre-dawn, two-car crash Tuesday, police said. The collision happened in the 800-block of Watertown Avenue about 5:20 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said. Drivers of both cars were taken to local hospitals. One was treated for injuries that police said are not life-threatening....
WATERBURY, CT
Opinion: Artificial intelligence and its impact on health care

From our GPS to our smart TVs, smart locks, video doorbell surveillance systems, and the social media platforms we consistently follow and scroll through, artificial intelligence, or AI, has become an integral part of our daily lives. AI is the science of using technology to automate tasks traditionally performed by humans. It is transforming our homes and has a significant impact on our industry.
West Haven: Police confidentiality obscured ethics form compliance

WEST HAVEN — City officials said they complied with a state Municipal Accountability Review Board request after several months of follow-up from members of that oversight board. For months, MARB members requested a list of city employees who had not submitted completed ethics paperwork. The forms help to provide...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Norwalk had fewer violent, property crimes in 2021, data shows

NORWALK — Coming out of the pandemic lockdowns, there was concern that crime rates would rebound. But that hasn't been the case in Norwalk, where state data shows overall crime, particularly incidents involving violence and personal property, declined in 2021. "Obviously, during the pandemic, our call volume and everything...
NORWALK, CT

