Read full article on original website
Related
Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate
MIAMI — (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden's economic agenda. Rubio, a two-term senator, and...
Florida Democrat targeted by DeSantis struggles to stay in Congress
Al Lawson is trying to save his job after Gov. Ron DeSantis drew him out of his district this spring.
Biden, Mexico’s López Obrador discuss immigration, summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke Tuesday as a growing number of migrants from crisis-gripped Venezuela arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration announced last week that it would accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports. Mexico, meanwhile,...
Marco Rubio Reneges on Parkland Promise to Raise Age Limit to Buy AR-15s
On the election debate stage Tuesday night, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) turned his back on a promise he made to Floridians after the tragic Parkland school mass shooting four years ago: to raise the age limit on AR-15 rifle purchases from 18 to 21.The proposed enhanced restriction would be an attempt to make it more difficult for young adults to buy a semiautomatic rifle that can fire bullets as fast as a person can pull the trigger—one with minimal recoil that makes it easier to continue shooting accurately.The senator revealed his change of heart Tuesday when answering a question from...
Russian commander admits situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) - The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they are under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow claims to have annexed just weeks ago.
Comments / 0