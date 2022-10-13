Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia pro-life liberal indicted by DOJ says Biden admin has 'pro-abortion,' 'prosecutorial' agenda
A pro-life activist charged with blocking access to a Washington, D.C., abortion clinic said the Biden administration has a "prosecutorial" agenda.
Cheney: Work on Jan. 6 panel ‘probably the most important thing I’ve done professionally’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday said her work on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is “probably the most important thing I’ve done professionally.”. “I’m very proud of the work that we’ve done and of my fellow members of that...
Comments / 0