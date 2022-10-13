Read full article on original website
AI content platform Jasper raises $125M at a $1.5B valuation
As the enthusiasm around AI image and text generators grows, Jasper, a startup developing what it describes as an “AI content” platform, has raised $125 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. The tranche is the company’s first, remarkably, and comes as Jasper is in the process of acquiring AI startup Outwrite, a grammar and style checker with more than a million users worldwide.
‘We do our own research’: a16z GP on investing millions in Adam Neumann
Neumann raised $350 million from the venture firm back in August in a deal that reportedly valued his new real estate venture, Flow, at $1 billion before it had even launched. That investment, which marked the largest check a16z had ever written for a single company and its second bet on a Neumann startup in 2022, drew criticism from VCs and founders. Many noted Neumann’s less-than-ideal track record at WeWork, which under his tenure tanked in value from ~$47 billion to ~$8 billion and gained a reputation for mismanagement and poor treatment of employees.
Starboard Value reportedly taking ‘significant’ stake in Salesforce
The presentation looks at the company’s financial situation and concludes that it could be giving investors a better return. On the positive side, Starboard likes the company’s refreshed executive team with Bret Taylor as co-CEO. It also likes Salesforce’s ambitious $50 billion revenue target for fiscal year 2026,...
Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart launches metaverse shopping experience
The Walmart-backed Bengaluru-headquartered firm has partnered with eDAO, a Polygon-incubated firm, to launch the metaverse offering, which it is calling Flipverse. The offering is in the pilot stage and aimed to garner interest during the festive season this month. On Flipverse, which goes live on Flipkart’s Android app Monday, the...
Kenzz, an Egyptian e-commerce platform for the mass market, grabs $3.5M seed funding
The company, founded this February by Ahmed Atef, Mahmoud Al Silk and Moataz Sami, said it will use the seed round to grow its product categories, widen the product categories on its platform, hire talent and invest in tech as it launches its app. You can compare the e-commerce landscape...
Nigerian banking-as-a-service platform Maplerad raises $6M, led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures
Fintechs offering BaaS services in the U.S. and Europe, such as Unit, Rapyd and Treasury Prime, have achieved significant scale due to the developed banking systems they enjoy in their markets. However, their counterparts are trying to replicate this growth in less advanced banking systems like Africa, where the demand and scalability of such products are unproven.
Advances in fit technology could minimize those onerous online returns
However, everyone’s body shape is different, and very few of us are built like a fit model, so how the outfit looks on the person modeling the clothes online and how it fits an individual person can also be radically different. Startups and big retailers have jumped in with...
India launches 75 digital banking units across rural areas in financial inclusion push
The digital banking units, set up in collaboration with over 20 public and private banks, are brick-and-mortar outlets that are equipped with tablets and internet services to help individuals and small businesses open their savings accounts, access government identified schemes, perform verifications, make transactions and avail loans and insurance. The...
Shares of Korean internet giant Kakao slide after fire disrupts service
The blaze at the SK C&C data center, which houses the servers of Korea’s two largest internet companies — Kakao and Naver — disrupted Kakao’s messaging, ride-hailing, payment and game apps, and Naver’s internet search and news services, over the weekend. Some disruption is ongoing...
Kioxia Announces Next-Generation EDSFF E1.S SSDs for Hyperscale Data Centers
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Furthering its mission to address the specific requirements of enterprise and data center applications, Kioxia Corporation today announced that it has built on this achievement by introducing the KIOXIA XD7P Series Data Center NVMe SSDs. Designed for hyperscale and general server applications in the new Enterprise and Data Center Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E1.S form factor, KIOXIA XD7P Series Drives are the second generation of Kioxia’s E1.S SSDs with Open Compute Project (OCP) Data Center NVMe SSD support, following its KIOXIA XD6 Series. KIOXIA XD7P Series Drives are now sampling to select customers [1]. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006319/en/ Next-Generation EDSFF E1.S SSDs for Hyperscale Data Centers: KIOXIA XD7P Series Data Center NVMe™ SSDs (Photo: Business Wire)
How to combine PLG and enterprise sales to improve your funnel
The question is: How do they appease customers who want self-service while accelerating profitable growth?. While product-led growth (PLG) is a successful strategy, many companies will complement these efforts with sales-led growth (SLG), or an enterprise sales motion, to move upmarket or into a specific customer segment. With the right go-to-market (GTM) architecture in place and effective use of data, companies can make the most of both strategies to accelerate revenue growth.
Streaming data processing platform RisingWave lands $36M to launch a cloud service
Wu founded RisingWave in early 2021, after working on streaming processing and database systems for over a decade at companies including IBM and Amazon Web Services. While at AWS Redshift, Wu says he noticed that existing database systems like AWS Redshift, Snowflake and BigQuery couldn’t efficiently process of streaming data, while existing streaming systems were generally too complicated to most companies to use.
2023 VC predictions: Finding an exit from the ‘messy middle’
Companies can no longer raise $5 million to $10 million seed rounds with nothing but a deck and the assumption that revenue multiples will skyrocket beyond historical norms. The VC landscape has started to bifurcate, and it will continue to do so during 2023 both for fundraising and investments. Fundraising:...
Staax thinks peer-to-peer payments can onboard a new generation of stock investors
Nikki Varanasi, Staax’s founder and CEO, was managing an $800 million fund-of-funds at McKinsey when she began to take notice of the lack of resources available to aspiring investors who wanted to get comfortable with the process. “When I looked at my friend group, who was still shy to...
UK launch startup Orbex closes fresh funding in push to first orbital launch next year
Orbex is developing a 19-meter (62 foot), two-stage microlauncher called Prime. The company rolled out its first full-scale prototype of the orbital rocket back in May, calling it the “first of a new generation” of launch vehicles capable of carrying very small satellites to space. Once operational, Prime will have a payload capacity of 180 kilograms to low Earth orbit.
Ambi Robotics secures $32M infusion to deploy its item-sorting robots in warehouses
The new capital came in the form of a SAFE, or simple agreement for future equity, which grants investors the right to purchase equity in the company at a future date, allowing Ambi to delay negotiations around valuation and terms of investment. CEO Jim Liefer says that it’ll be put toward continuing deployments and installations of Ambi’s tech, expanding the company’s product portfolio and growing engineering, customer support and operations teams headcount.
Bird exits Germany, Sweden, Norway and ‘several dozen’ US, EMEA markets
Bird said it will “fully exit Germany, Sweden and Norway, as well as wind down operations in “several dozen additional, primarily small to mid-sized markets” across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to the company. Bird would not respond to requests for more information from TechCrunch, so it’s not clear which cities Bird will exit. However, the only Middle Eastern market Bird is in is Israel, and Bird doesn’t appear to be in any African countries.
Anthill connects frontline workers to company resources through text messaging
“This workforce can’t be overlooked, there is a business imperative right now…[and] there is a really exciting opportunity to create more paths to the middle class,” Anthill co-founder and CEO Muriel Clauson told TechCrunch. Clauson and Anthill co-founder and CTO Young-Jae Kim met in a PhD program...
Smartphone woes continue as global market dips 9%
Apple is a rare bright spot among the numbers, with some positive growth as the rest of the top five posted declining numbers from the same time last year. Samsung remains in first place, with 22% of the overall market, while Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo round out the top five.
Daily Crunch: Kanye West reaches agreement to acquire social media platform Parler
Greetings from the TechCrunch office! Yes, it turns out we have an office, even though we haven’t seen the inside of it for a good long stretch. We are here doing some stretches ahead of Disrupt kicking off tomorrow. Some of us have gotten to take a sneaky peek inside the venue, and it looks amazing. “Squeeeeee!” as (some of) the kids say these days. — Christine and Haje.
