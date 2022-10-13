ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Kazuki Takahashi 'Disappeared Beneath The Waves' Trying To Rescue Drowning People: Report

By Vianne Burog
International Business Times
 5 days ago
'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Died Trying To Save Woman, 11-Year-Old Girl From Drowning

Japanese manga artist Kazuki Takahashi -- best known as the creator of "Yu-Gi-Oh!" -- died while trying to rescue people from drowning, witnesses claim. A report from Stars and Stripes -- the military's newspaper -- revealed the tragic details of how Takahashi lost his life as three strangers were engulfed in a strong current.
“He’s a hero” Yu-Gi-Oh author reportedly died trying to save people from drowning

Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh, reportedly died attempting to save another person swimming from drowning at Mermaid’s Groto in Okinawa, Japan. Yu-Gi-Oh is a massive franchise that originally debuted as a serialized manga. The series developed further, with anime adaptations, spin-offs, and a massive trading card game. On July 2022, Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi was proclaimed dead.
