Balenciaga's Tape Covered Hourglass Handbag Sported by Kim Kardashian Is Now Available
Kim Kardashian turned heads when she showed up at Balenciaga‘s Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week show wrapped in bright yellow/black tape, topping off her outfit with a matching bag. Originally believed to be a custom accompaniment for her look, Balenciaga has now made the striking bag available. The “Hourglass...
Maharishi Teases a Reebok LT Court Collaboration
One formula that has proven to be successful for the Reebok design team is bringing in partners that will bring their own minimal-yet-tasteful touch to its classic silhouettes. We’ve seen this occur with JJJJound and its various collaborations as well as Maison Margiela and Tyrrell Winston, and now Maharishi is getting its opportunity to shine. The London-based streetwear label has been tapped to rework the Reebok LT Court in its own militaristic way.
The North Face and KAWS Ready Second Collaboration
Following the drop of an expansive collaboration at the top of the year, The North Face and KAWS have come together once again for another team-up. Centered around celebrated styles, the celebrated American artist offers his latest reimagination of functional wares and accessories with his disruptive visual style. The second...
Smiley and Reebok Reveal the Last Footwear Batch of Their 50th Anniversary Capsule
Reebok‘s repertoire of collaborative projects touches nearly every point of culture from sports to high fashion to nostalgic shows like the Power Rangers. And this fall, the brand has further expanded its catalog with new partners, one being Smiley which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. And to tap into this celebration Reebok has finally unveiled the final footwear installments of this celebratory collection.
Nike Gets Mystic With the Dunk High "Psychic Purple"
Has shared the official photos of its upcoming Dunk High offering in “Psychic Purple.”. The two-tone silhouette is crafted with a stark black leather base and features a sharp contrast of purple overlays. Branding makes its way on to the panel swoosh, tongue tag and insoles, while additional details include a mesh tongue and sock lining. The shoe rests on a white midsole and purple outsole, while purple laces tie the model together for a clean and organized finish.
HUF Reconnects With Nike SB for a Nostalgic Dunk Low Capsule in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
We’ve officially entered into the latter half of October, and over the course of the coming days, there will be a handsome crop of sneaeker launches lined up so we took the liberty of rounding up the best ones. New styles from brands like. , Jordan Brand, Reebok and...
Craig Green and adidas Present the Scuba Stan
In the last five years, has seen its collaborative designer roster pivot from the likes of Rick Owens and Raf Simons to up-and-comers such as Wales Bonner and Craig Green. Looking closer at the Three Stripes’ partnership with Green, the two have previously connected via football culture, innovative design and more. At the end of 2021, Green’s signature use of quilting was tapped into with the presentation of the SCUBA PHORMAR. The fresh silhouette debuted a new sole unit while also using unique cords as linework on the upper. Now, Green and adidas have brought these key elements from the SCUBA PHORMAR to the Stan Smith, creating the Craig Green x adidas Scuba Stan.
Reebok Adds a Vibram Sole to the Club C
Reebok has been on a collaborative spree as of late. The American sportswear brand has connected with everyone from revered designers such as Maison Margiela to cult-classic franchises like Street Fighter. However, in the meantime it continues to lean on classics such as the Club C to provide timeless looks, sometimes putting a twist on them. One such twist that the brand has recently introduced is a rugged sole unit wrap by Vibram landing on the Club C.
Noon Goons Launches Its Second Collection With Vans
Momentum is on Vans’ side this fall season as the brand has been participating in several collaborative projects that have propelled it into the sneaker spotlight. Among the popular ones are a recent Authentic team-up that is made alongside One Piece and an old school-inspired collection with Concepts, and now it’s slated to reunite with Noon Goons for a new capsule.
Official Images of the adidas YEEZY 450 "Stone Flax"
While the results of putting its adidas YEEZY line “under review” are to be determined, plenty of new releases from Ye and the Three Stripes continue to take place. Recently, the two have revisited the adidas YEEZY 500 High and brought the fade-effect to the adidas YZY KNIT RNR. Now, the previously teased adidas YEEZY 450 “Stone Flax” is set for release this week.
J.Crew Unveils New Collection With BEAMS PLUS
Despite being a brand more so geared towards finance bros and those with preppy fashion sensibilities, J. Crew will often dabble into various collaborative projects to expand its audience. We’ve seen the imprint do this with its recent collection alongside NOAH founder Brendon Babenzien, and now we’re seeing it partner up with BEAMS PLUS for a fall-friendly apparel and accessories collection.
Yardsale’s Latest Collection Makes Skate Culture Accessible to Anyone
Throughout the U.K., there’s a variety of labels that are using the world of skateboarding to their benefit. For example, Manchester-based Drama Call uses the culture to deliver new-school interpretations of oversized, skate-ready silhouettes with its cozy tracksuits and reworked logo T-shirts. Another brand working similarly is Always Do What You Should Do which is consistently presenting post-Y2K garments for easygoing designs that are inspired by the likes of Rip Curl and Billabong. With this being said, it’s clear that skate culture in the U.K. is there for all to see, despite the increased popularity of the sport from Britain’s transatlantic cousins in the U.S. However, back in Britain, there’s another brand using skateboarding to its advantage and creating its own lane — Yardsale.
The New Balance 2002R "Vibrant Apricot" Receives Gradient Medial Logos
Recognized as one of New Balance’s most popular models, the 2002R has hit the streets in various reimagined designs. From the torn “Protection Pack” to AURALEE’s “Yellow beige” rendition, the model continues its trip to the top with a new in-line “Vibrant Apricot” colorway.
Detailed Look at the Stray Rats x New Balance 580 Collection
Sportswear brands across the board continue to make collaborations the driving force behind their business, and among them is New Balance which is arguably sitting at the top of the ranks right now in terms of partnerships. In recent memory, we’ve seen the imprint join forces with the likes of Todd Snyder and AURALEE for joint projects, and now we’re seeing it reunite with Stray Rats for another collection. Nearly a year ago we witnessed these two parties team up for a duo of 991s, and now they’re shining a light on the New Balance 580.
Nike Dunk Low Gets Outfitted With Canyon Rust and Valerian Blue Uppers
Due to the fact that the fall season has settled in and the colder months of winter are just around the corner,. is making it a point to manufacture fresh colorways that align with the seasonal transition. And one installment that falls under this category is this fresh Dunk Low makeup that comes prepared with “Canyon Rust” and “Valerian Blue” color-blocking.
The New Balance 550 is Readied With "Blue Groove" Accents
New Balance’s 550 model has been on the rise and sees no signs of slowing down, gracing the feet of casual wearers across the globe. The popular sneaker has seen one colorway after another, recently displayed in a clean “White Gum” palette following a duo of suede iterations. Now, the silhouette sees a dark approach primed for any occasion.
New Balance Made in U.K. Prepares Muted 920 and 991 Pack
New Balance’s British Flimby-based factory has powered through 40 years of quality releases, crafting various premium silhouettes that stand alone. As the base celebrates its anniversary, New Balance is promoting several kicks to keep an eye on. Following the arrival of a minimalistic 1500, the imprint’s Made in U.K. line sees a muted pack featuring the 920 and 991.
Canada Goose, Feng Chen Wang and Xu Zhen Champion the Art of Deconstruction for Fall 2022
Canada Goose has initiated the launch of its innovative, functional-first collection with Chinese-born, London-based designer Feng Chen Wang and Chinese artist Xu Zhen. The collaborative Fall/Winter 2022 range envisions Canada Goose’s luxury performance heritage through the lens of Wang’s “future-modern” styles and Zhen’s pattern-heavy conceptual art series “Under Heaven.” The result is an expressive, graphic-heavy lineup intended for seasonal transitions, with versatility at its fore via deconstructable elements.
Dr. Martens and Slam Jam Unveil Debut Collaboration
British footwear imprint Dr. Martens has tapped Italian retailer Slam Jam for a new collaboration. Marking the entities’ debut effort, the collaboration merges workwear styles with electronic music subcultures. Taking center stage is Dr. Martens’ 1461 shoe that has been reimagined with subtle construction worker uniform detailing. The shoe...
Nike Presents a New Air Force 1 With Brown Hairy Suede
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and revitalizing them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations and to simply, keep its fans engaged and interested. And while there are plenty of silhouettes that are receiving the same treatment — such as the Dunk Low — there’s one particular sneaker that can be easily reworked and improved: the Air Force 1. With this in mind, Nike has just presented a new addition to the AF1 family and it is coming with brown hairy suede and green accents.
