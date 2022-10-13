Outside money flows into judicial races

We're just 26 days away from Kentucky's general election, as campaigns ads start filling televisions, radios, computers, phones and mailboxes across the commonwealth.

Last week we detailed the "battle plan" of one outside conservative group that plans to spend tons of money to take on what it calls the "radical Left" in Kentucky courtrooms — looking to influence two Kentucky Supreme Court races and the highly competitive race for Franklin Circuit Court.

This week's newsletter also takes a deep dive into who is funding the candidates running for governor next year, as well as a new lawsuit filed that seeks to strike down Kentucky's abortion ban − on the grounds that it infringes on religious freedom.

The end of 'nonpartisan' judicial races

Fair Courts America-Kentucky is the new hard-right group that plans to spend up to $1.6 million to affect the outcome of just three judicial races in the state, according to its nationwide strategy document obtained by The Courier Journal.

These include the race for the influential Franklin Circuit Court between Judge Phillip Shepherd and challenger Joe Bilby — for which the group is already airing ads bashing Shepherd — and the Supreme Court's competitive 6th District race between incumbent Justice Michelle Keller and GOP state Rep. Joe Fischer.

As we brace for the effect of partisan money in technically nonpartisan judicial races — will a well-funded group emerge on the left? — Fischer has sued to prevent the state Judicial Conduct Commission from taking any enforcement action against him over what has been criticized as an overtly partisan campaign.

Who's funding the gubernatorial candidates?

While we're still many months away from next year's primary election to determine who the Republicans nominate to take on Gov. Andy Beshear, this week we poured through campaign finance filings to see who the 2023 candidates for governor are all getting support from so far.

Who's getting the most max donors, and from what industries? Who's getting the most checks from within Kentucky? And who's getting the most support from PACs, lobbyists and elected officials?

For subscribers only, check out all of the details here, along with plenty of helpful graphs.

Jewish women sue to block abortion ban

Three Jewish women from Louisville filed a lawsuit late last week to block Kentucky's laws banning most abortion and prevent Attorney General Daniel Cameron from enforcing them, arguing they violate Kentucky's laws and constitution regarding religious freedom.

The plaintiffs say these laws have not just "imposed sectarian theology on Jews," but could make any future in vitro fertilization treatments to become pregnant both legally and physically dangerous.

An attorney for the plaintiffs said their complaint "drew inspiration" from some of Cameron's own filings in previous cases, as his office has submitted many briefs defending the rights of Christians opposed to government policies they disagree with.

Educate yourself!

There will be plenty more voter guides to come from us in the following weeks, but in the meantime here's some reading to catch up on for some of the races around Jefferson County:

