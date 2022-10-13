ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is the KU football game? How to watch No. 20 Kansas vs. Oklahoma

By Adam Hensley, Topeka Capital-Journal
 5 days ago
Ranked Kansas football takes on unranked Oklahoma Saturday.

And yes, you read that correctly.

No. 20 Kansas (5-1, 2-1 in the Big 12) travels to Norman to face Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 in the Big 12) in a conference showdown. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CT, and ESPN2 will televise the game. Fans can also stream the action through the Watch ESPN app.

The Jayhawks enter Saturday having lost their first game of the year. A 38-31 loss to TCU on Oct. 8 snapped Kansas' five-game winning streak to start the season. Starting quarterback Jalon Daniels exited the game with an injury and did not return. Backup signal caller Jason Bean came in and looked sharp, though, throwing for 262 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. There's no clear timetable in place for Daniels' return, so it's looking like Bean will start Saturday against the Sooners.

The Sooners dropped their third conference game of the season in embarrassing fashion on Oct. 8. Texas raced past Oklahoma in a 49-0 beatdown. It was the third straight game in which Oklahoma's defense gave up at least 41 points.

Here's what Kansas fans need to know in order to watch KU's game against Oklahoma Saturday.

How to watch KU football vs. Oklahoma

When: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: Watch ESPN

Online radio: KU Athletics

What TV channel is ESPN2?

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On DISH, it's channel 143.

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas football vs. Oklahoma?

Dave Flemming is on the call as the play-by-play announcer with Rod Gilmore as the analyst. Tiffany Blackmon is the sideline reporter for Kansas' game against Oklahoma.

Kansas football vs. Oklahoma betting odds

Oklahoma is a 9.5-point favorite against Kansas, according to the Tipico Sportsbook. The Sooners are -350 to win straight up. The Jayhawks moneyline is +265. Saturday's total is set at 62.5 points.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.

